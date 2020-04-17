Saudi grand mufti: Ramadan evening, Eid prayers to be done at home amid coronavirus

   

Published: 17 Apr 2020 06:22 PM BdST Updated: 17 Apr 2020 06:22 PM BdST

Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh, the highest religious authority in the country, said that Muslim prayers during Ramadan and for the subsequent Eid-ul-Fitr feast should be performed at home if the coronavirus outbreak continues, Saudi's Okaz newspaper reported on Friday.

"Ramadan's Taraweeh (evening) prayer can be performed at home if it cannot be performed at mosques due to the preventive measures taken to fight the spread of coronavirus," he said in response to a question, adding that the same applies for Eid prayers, according to the paper.

The holy fasting month of Ramadan begins next week.

Saudi Arabia in mid-March stopped people performing their five daily prayers and the weekly Friday prayer inside mosques as part of efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Prophet's Mosque in the holy city of Madinah said it was banning events which dispense evening meals in the mosque to those in need during Ramadan to break their daily fast.

The kingdom has reported 6,380 cases of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and 83 deaths so far.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo: Muslim worshippers pray near a closed gate of the compound housing Al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount after religious officials said all Muslim prayers at the compound will be suspended from Monday until further notice in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in Jerusalem's Old City March 23, 2020. Reuters

Prayers at al-Aqsa mosque suspended for Ramadan

Brisa, 48, a transgender, is pictured in front of her makeshift tent after government shuttered a hotel where she lived and worked, as a measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mexico City, Mexico Apr 10, 2020. REUTERS

Trans people in Hungary risk abuse

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators hold placards during a Planned Parenthood rally outside the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, US, April 5, 2017. Reuters

Abortion during a pandemic?

The remains of Courtney Clarke, 67, who died of COVID-19, are taken from Smith Funeral Home in Elizabeth, N.J, Friday, March 27, 2020.

How virus robs families of mourning rituals

Cambodian women and children rest at a construction site in Chinatown, Sihanoukville, Cambodia, May 18, 2019. REUTERS

'Please, we are not animals'

Shantell Hernandez, an undocumented transgender woman from Honduras, poses for a portrait in her room at a homestay with the couple hosting her during Governor Jay Inslee’s a

Coronavirus leaves trans people in limbo

FILE -- A high-rise in Tianjin, China, where the police have been too overstretched during the coronavirus outbreak to handle domestic violence calls, Feb 14, 2020. Mounting data suggests that movement restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the virus may be making violence in homes more frequent, more severe and more dangerous. (Yuyang Liu/The New York Times)

Domestic abuse rises worldwide amid virus outbreak

Rohingya refugees pray as they take part in a protest at the Kutupalong refugee camp to mark the one year anniversary of their exodus in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, August 25, 2018. Reuters

Older Rohingyas in imminent danger: Amnesty International

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.