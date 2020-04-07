Older Rohingya refugees in imminent COVID-19 danger: Amnesty International

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Apr 2020 04:34 AM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2020 04:34 AM BdST

Older Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are the most at risk from the novel coronavirus and the least included in the humanitarian response to the pandemic, Amnesty International has said.

It alleged “dangerous lack of access to even basic information and repeated mistakes” during the humanitarian response in a statement on Monday.

Bangladesh, together with the UN and other humanitarian partners, has made efforts to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading to the camps outside Cox’s Bazar.

These include a decision to increase COVID-19-specific assistance, stop large gatherings, and order preventative measures.

“But basic, accurate information about the illness and measures to prevent its spread is failing to reach many people in the camps, and especially older people, as the humanitarian response pays insufficient attention to their specific needs,” the London-based human rights group said.

“At the best of times, humanitarian organisations struggle or fail to meet the specific needs of older people in refugee and displacement camps. Repeating this same mistake amid the COVID-19 pandemic puts older Rohingya women and men in imminent danger – with some of them not even receiving the most basic information about what is happening and how they can best stay safe,” it quoted Matt Wells, Crisis Response Deputy Director – Thematic Issues at Amnesty International, as saying.

“Donor countries and humanitarian organisations should urgently work together to remedy this lack of accessible information and implement a plan to ensure that older refugees are not left behind yet again in this time of elevated global risk,”

The UN Refugee Agency UNHCR indicates there are more than 31,500 refugees age 60 or older in the camps, among the almost 860,000 Rohingyas forced to flee Myanmar, most of them since late 2017 as a result of crimes the UN has said likely amount to genocide.

MISTAKES BEING REPEATED

Amnesty International said it released a report on the impact of conflict and displacement on older people in Myanmar in June last year.

It examined how, in the Bangladesh refugee camps, the humanitarian response has failed to respect older people’s rights to health, food, water, and sanitation. Many problems stem from not including older people’s views and inputs and from not considering their needs and risks when designing assistance.

“These same mistakes are being repeated with the COVID-19 response, despite all medical evidence demonstrating that older people are one of the most at-risk populations,” the organisation said.

Most of the older people interviewed by Amnesty International had received little specific information about COVID-19, according to the statement.

“Before large gatherings were barred and preventative measures like social distancing ordered, there were some informational meetings in the camps, but many older people were not informed.”

Amnesty International said the older people it had interviewed had heard little detail other than the virus was very dangerous and they needed to “live clean”.

It suggested formation of networks of Rohingya volunteers who can go shelter-to-shelter to bring older people information and to hear from older people about how to best prepare a response that meets their needs.

Volunteers should be carefully trained to ensure they do not expose older people to infection, including by maintaining as much distance as possible during shelter visits.

Critical information that should be prioritized includes a clear understanding of COVID-19 symptoms and preventative measures.

Most older people interviewed by Amnesty International knew, for example, that sanitation was important, but associated it primarily with washing hands after using the toilet and before eating; and not allowing children to play in dirty areas.

“Donors, the UN, and humanitarian organizations must further act urgently to ensure older people can put preventative measures into practice, including by ensuring older people have access to sufficient water and sanitation infrastructure – addressing the specific challenges faced by older people living alone and older people with limited mobility, among others,” Amnesty International said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A man wearing a makeshift protective head gear holds palm fronds outside his home as he waits for the blessing of a priest roaming around neighbourhoods to celebrate Palm Sunday amid the lockdown to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Manila, Philippines, Apr 5, 2020. REUTERS

Residents take virus surveillance into their own hands

FILE PHOTO: A worker in a face mask walks by trucks parked at an Amazon facility as the global coronavirus outbreak continued in Bethpage on Long Island in New York, US, March 17, 2020. Reuters

Staying at home is a luxury: location data

A Danish citizen stranded in Peru is pictured before catching a repatriation flight bound for Denmark as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Lima, Peru Apr 2, 2020. REUTERS

Peru, Panama launch gender-based virus measures

Homeless people sleep in a temporary parking lot shelter at Cashman Center, with spaces marked for social distancing to help slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Las Vegas, Nevada, US March 30, 2020. Reuters

Las Vegas places homeless people in a parking lot

A view of a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Mar 11, 2020. REUTERS

Millions of stateless could be denied virus help

Some of the men charged with public displays of affection with members of the same sex are seen gathered within the premises of the Federal High Court after the court-hearing of their case in Lagos, Nigeria Mar 3, 2020. REUTERS

Isolation, HIV memories hit LGBT+ elderly hard in lockdowns

Due to working-life changes forced by the coronavirus threat, some people are having a working-from-home revelation: finally understanding what their partner actually does for a living. (Katherine Streeter/The New York Times)

Working-from-home revelation: That’s what you do all day?

A visitor takes pictures of an adult film actress during the Eros Show in the Bulgarian capital Sofia April 2, 2008.

Porn site's free service raises trafficking fears

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.