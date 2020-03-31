Millions of 'invisible' stateless could be denied help if they get coronavirus

>>Thomson Reuters Foundation

Published: 31 Mar 2020 05:25 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2020 05:25 PM BdST

Millions of people worldwide will be unable to get healthcare if they fall ill with coronavirus because they have no nationality, potentially exacerbating the spread of the disease, human rights campaigners said on Tuesday.

They urged every country to ensure all stateless people on their territory can receive free medical assistance and help to self-isolate without risk of arrest or detention.

Campaigners said there was no point in countries taking measures to tackle the spread of COVID-19 among people recognised as citizens, while leaving it to fester elsewhere.

"Our healthcare systems are all based on nationality. If you are stateless you are invisible to the state, but you are not invisible to the virus," said Joshua Castellino, executive director of Minority Rights Group International.

Some experts estimate there could be about 15 million people worldwide who are not recognised as citizens by any country.

They often live in the shadows of society, deprived of basic rights such as healthcare, housing and jobs.

Some of the biggest stateless populations are in Myanmar, Ivory Coast, Thailand and Dominican Republic.

Castellino said the problem could be particularly acute in Africa, where millions of people live without documentation.

He said the pandemic highlighted the importance of "leaving no one behind" - a promise made by world leaders in 2015 when they agreed sweeping goals to end poverty, inequality and other global ills.

Campaigners also said hundreds of thousands of stateless Rohingya, who live in crowded camps in Bangladesh and in Myanmar, were especially vulnerable.

Bangladesh reported its first case last week in the Cox's Bazar district where the camps are located. Aid agencies fear an outbreak would be almost impossible to control.

People end up stateless for a host of complex historical, social and legal reasons, including migration, flawed citizenship laws and ethnic discrimination.

Melanie Khanna, head of the statelessness section at the UN refugee agency, said stateless people might be reluctant to approach health services if they became ill for fear of arrest.

Malaysia, which has a significant stateless population and is battling the largest COVID-19 outbreak in South East Asia, has said it will not arrest people without documents who come forward for testing, and has waived certain fees for treatment.

The United Nations wants other countries to take similar steps.

"Governments must include everyone because no one is protected unless everyone is protected," Khanna said.

Ireland has also created a firewall between health services and immigration authorities during the crisis, allowing undocumented migrants to access services without fear their information will be shared.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Some of the men charged with public displays of affection with members of the same sex are seen gathered within the premises of the Federal High Court after the court-hearing of their case in Lagos, Nigeria Mar 3, 2020. REUTERS

Isolation, HIV memories hit LGBT+ elderly hard in lockdowns

Due to working-life changes forced by the coronavirus threat, some people are having a working-from-home revelation: finally understanding what their partner actually does for a living. (Katherine Streeter/The New York Times)

Working-from-home revelation: That’s what you do all day?

A visitor takes pictures of an adult film actress during the Eros Show in the Bulgarian capital Sofia April 2, 2008.

Porn site's free service raises trafficking fears

Crowd of people gather at Seri Petaling Mosque, mosque linked as hotspot for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 29, 2020 in this picture obtained by Reuters from social media on March 19, 2020. SALMAN via REUTERS

The faithful at an outbreak’s centre

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin arrives for the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, Feb 20, 2020. REUTERS

Smile? The results from the 2020 World Happiness Report are in

Cemetery workers and funeral agency workers in protective masks transport a coffin of a person who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), into a cemetery in Bergamo, Italy Mar 16, 2020. REUTERS

‘There are no funerals’

Representational image. Reuters

The priority isn’t toilet paper for some buyers with virus fears

Tyler Goodwin, a utility service worker for King County Metro Transit, disinfects a bus in Seattle, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Grant Hindsley/The New York Times)

Inequality worsens coronavirus spread

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.