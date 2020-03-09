Gender pay gap in Bangladesh cricket questioned

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Mar 2020 03:25 AM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2020 03:26 AM BdST

Former advisor to a caretaker government Rasheda K Choudhury has questioned the discrimination in payment between the national men and women’s cricket teams.

“Why is the discrimination between men and women’s cricket teams so big? I am ashamed to say how little respect the women get in the national cricket team,” she told an International Women’s Day event in Dhaka on Sunday.

“I hope this issue will be raised in parliament,” she said.

“What have been done for the women’s cricket team? Air-conditioned bus is always arranged for the men’s cricket team while the women’s cricket team get a No. 6 bus,” Rasheda said, referring to a video of the women’s squad being transported by a run-down bus that had sparked anger on social media. 

She expressed the hope that there will be no discrimination in pay and perks for male and female anywhere.

She urged all to make it their Mujib Year’s resolution that they will demand empowerment of all regardless their gender.

Bangladesh Nari Mukti Sangsad, Nari Oikyo Parishad, Bangladesh National Domestic Women Workers Union and Garment Workers Committee organised the discussion at the National Press Club.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A shelter for sex workers' children

Masked men attack women's rights activists during a rally on International Women's Day in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Mar 8, 2020. REUTERS

Women's rights activists held in Kyrgyzstan

Fariaz Rabbani and Allison Tyndall just after their wedding, which was officiated by their friend Kyla Kuvach, center, at the Lake viewing area in New York's Central Park, Feb. 18, 2020. Rabbani, a so-called Dreamer, was 8 years old when he arrived in the US with his mother, where his father already lived. (George Etheredge/The New York Times)

A ‘Dreamer’ finds his sense of belonging

Latin American women prepare for record feminist marches

The new coronavirus knows no national borders or social boundaries. That doesn’t mean that social boundaries don’t exist. (Tracy Ma/The New York Times)

The rich are preparing for coronavirus differently

Life inside a red zone: A pensioner, not wearing a mask, rides a bicycle past a statue that has had its face covered with a protective mask with the words

What if a suspected COVID-19 patient breaks quarantine?

A protester with her mouth covered with a tape takes part in a demonstration against a Spanish court which sentenced five of six men accused of gang-raping a 14-year-old girl to 10 to 12 years in prison for sexually abusing the minor, but acquitted them of rape, outside the Justice Ministry in Madrid, Spain Nov 4, 2019. The placard reads:

Equality for 2.1bn women, girls under threat

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese police officer takes his position by the road near what is officially called a vocational education centre in Yining in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China Sep 4, 2018. REUTERS

Uighur labour report lists global brands

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.