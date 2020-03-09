Gender pay gap in Bangladesh cricket questioned

“Why is the discrimination between men and women’s cricket teams so big? I am ashamed to say how little respect the women get in the national cricket team,” she told an International Women’s Day event in Dhaka on Sunday.

“I hope this issue will be raised in parliament,” she said.

“What have been done for the women’s cricket team? Air-conditioned bus is always arranged for the men’s cricket team while the women’s cricket team get a No. 6 bus,” Rasheda said, referring to a video of the women’s squad being transported by a run-down bus that had sparked anger on social media.

She expressed the hope that there will be no discrimination in pay and perks for male and female anywhere.

She urged all to make it their Mujib Year’s resolution that they will demand empowerment of all regardless their gender.

Bangladesh Nari Mukti Sangsad, Nari Oikyo Parishad, Bangladesh National Domestic Women Workers Union and Garment Workers Committee organised the discussion at the National Press Club.