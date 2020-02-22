Hasina bemoans youths speaking Bangla with English accent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has lamented poor Bangla pronunciation of many of the youth who use an English accent to speak their mother tongue.
She spoke of her frustrations at a discussion marking the International Mother Language Day in Dhaka on Friday.

Learning other languages is necessary for international communication, trade and commerce in this era of globalisation, but it must not happen by neglecting one’s mother tongue, she said.

Besides emphasising proper Bangla pronunciation, she highlighted the importance and splendour of dialects.

Linguist Pabitra Sarkar, former vice-chancellor of the Rabindra Bharati University in India, presented the keynote paper at the event held at the International Mother Language Institute.

Many boys and girls try to speak Bangla with an English accent nowadays, the prime minister said.

“It appears that they struggle to speak Bangla though they have grown up on Bangladesh’s soil breathing the country’s air,” she said.

“I have nothing but pity for those who cannot speak Bangla without having an English accent even after growing up in Bangladesh,” Hasina remarked.

She said many members of her family had to grow up abroad after the assassination of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with the others of the family in 1975.

“But we had placed great importance on teaching them Bangla so they can speak their mother tongue and they do so as well. They cannot be blamed for problems, if there is any, with their pronunciation,” the prime minister said.

Hasina also said she does not feel ashamed of using the dialect of her birthplace Gopalganj’s Tungipara in her speeches.

“The Father of the Nation used the words of Gopalganj in his speeches without hesitation. It created an appeal among the people taking him closer to their hearts. This is why they followed whatever orders he gave,” she said.

