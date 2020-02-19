Raushon says women still not empowered, lead in parliament ‘by chance’

  Parliament Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Feb 2020 04:47 AM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2020 04:47 AM BdST

Raushon Ershad has lamented a lack of women empowerment even in a parliament where she is the leader of the opposition.

In her closing remarks of the session on Tuesday, she expressed ire over rapes of little girls.

“I feel ashamed when I think how low the people’s mindset has come down to,” she said in her speech, which was also part of a discussion on a thanksgiving motion on the president’s address to parliament.

“Women empowerment is spoken about many times. Where is that empowerment?” she asked, drawing laughter from MPs.

The treasury bench reminded her that the leader of the opposition, which happens to be herself, is a woman.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pointed to herself as well as Raushon and Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

“It has happened in parliament by chance,” Raushon replied.

“You cannot claim achievement in women empowerment by pointing to only a few women.”

“We are very few in parliament. Men are majority here. You have to realise that women empowerment has not been achieved yet,” Raushon said.

