India proposes 5-year jail term, Rs 5m in fines for fair skin adverts

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Feb 2020 08:02 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2020 08:19 PM BdST

The Indian government has proposed stringent penalties for advertisements for violation of magic remedies and drugs promoting fair skin.

It drafted an amendment to the related law raising maximum punishment to five-year jail term and Rs 5 million in fines from one-year imprisonment or fines or both.

The draft amendment has made several additions to the list of diseases, disorders, conditions covered in the law, the NDTV reported on Friday.

The new additions include ads for drugs for improving sexual performance and skin tone and treating premature ageing, AIDS, greying of hair, stammering, and sterility in women.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said the amendment is being made in order to “keep pace with changing time and technology”, according to the NDTV.

The government also sought suggestions, comments and objections from the public and stakeholders, it added.

Photo courtesy of the NDTV

