Bangladeshi chef facing UK deportation after wrongfully labelled sex offender

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Jan 2020 03:54 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2020 03:54 AM BdST

A chef from Bangladesh is facing deportation from the UK after being wrongfully branded a sex offender.

It came even after a court finding that officials had incorrectly linked three other people’s criminal records to him, according to The Guardian newspaper.

The chef, 44-year-old Saiful Islam, has spent more than a decade trying to prove he has the right to remain in Britain.

The case has spanned six governments – from Tony Blair’s to Boris Johnson’s – involved 18 court cases and a huge volume of correspondence with the Home Office, The Guardian reported on Jan 2.

Officials made the error after he pleaded in 2005 to shift job following alleged exploitation by his previous employer.

The Home Office has apologised and offered £5,000 compensation for its errors.

But the BBC on Saturday reported that he was still denied right to remain in December 2019.

The court found "a number of errors" and "historic injustice" in the handling of Saiful's applications over a number of years, but documents "did not support" his claim that these directly led to his situation "nor was there any confirmation that he was still required in a particular employment", according to the BBC.

Quoting Saiful, the report said he planned to fight the decision.

