Atiqul pledges 48,000 LED streetlights for women’s security

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Jan 2020 12:02 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jan 2020 12:02 AM BdST

Atiqul Islam has pledged to brighten the streets under Dhaka North City Corporation with LED lights for women’s security if he is re-elected mayor.

The Awami League candidate made the pledge to set up as many as 48,000 LED streetlights during his campaign on Saturday after a Dhaka University student was raped in a dark place behind roadside bushes last week.

He started the day’s campaign by offering prayers at the shrine of Hazrat Shah Ali in Mirpur around 12:30pm.  

MPs Aslamul Haque and Sadek Khan were with him initially but they left after sometime.

Asked if their presence was a breach of the electoral code of conduct, Islam told reporters, “They did not join the campaign.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Atiqul pledges LED lights for women’s security

A Dhaka University student demonstrates on the street holding a placard at Shahbagh intersection on Monday demanding justice over the rape of a second-year undergraduate student in the capital’s Kurmitola. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

‘No one listens to us’

File Photo: Migrant birds are seen at the Wazzani river near Khiam village, south Lebanon September 4, 2016. Reuters

Invoking Islamic tradition to save birds

In an undated image provided by the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, Assemblyman Brian Kolb, the Assembly’s Republican minority leader who represents a district outside Rochester, N.Y. Kolb, 67, was arrested and charged with drinking and driving on New Year’s Eve, days after he published a guest column in a local newspaper warning against the dangers of drunken driving. (Ontario County Sheriff's Office via The New York Times)

NY legislator held for drunken driving

Rape rate doubled in 2019: ASK

HC issues rules on central bank’s ‘sexist’ job posting

Activists take part in a demonstration, after a British woman was found guilty of faking a rape claim, outside the Famagusta courthouse in Paralimni, Cyprus December 30, 2019. Reuters

Brit who alleged gang-rape convicted of lying in Cyprus

Local residents break their day-long fast as they attend a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 22, 2019. Reuters

Biryani, bankers and burqas

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.