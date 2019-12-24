Biryani, bankers and burqas: Inside a sit-in protest on an Indian highway

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Dec 2019 09:35 PM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2019 10:13 PM BdST

In a working-class corner of south Delhi, a nearly 1-kilometre (half mile) stretch of a wide, six-lane highway connecting India's capital city with a burgeoning suburb has been blockaded for 10 days.
Related Stories

Hundreds of men and women, some in Muslim burqa robes and many accompanied by children, have occupied the stretch of road at Shaheen Bagh to protest against a new citizenship law and a proposed citizens' register that has brought hundreds of thousands of people onto the streets across India.

India has been rocked by demonstrations since Dec. 12, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that provides non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who moved here before 2015 a pathway to Indian citizenship.

While some protests have turned violent - at least 21 people have been killed in clashes with police - Shaheen Bagh's occupation is entirely peaceful.

From the maze-like, Muslim-dominated neighbourhood that flanks one side of the highway, a volunteer group of more than 100 people run the site, working in shifts and providing everything from crowd-control and food to bedding and medicines. They are a diverse group.

A demonstrator collects garbage during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 21, 2019. Reuters

A demonstrator collects garbage during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 21, 2019. Reuters

Tabish Qamar, a banker, runs a four-person perimeter security team, spending the day at the office and his nights at the protest.

Wahid Raza, an engineering student on holiday, is in charge of food for between 200-300 people during lunch and dinner, including feeding them plates of meat and rice biryani. "My job is to ensure no one goes hungry," he said.

Umair Khan, 19, works with nearby clinics and pharmacies to provide medical facilities for all protesters. But there has been little to do, he said, because there has been no violence, so far.

Humera Sayed, a zoology student from Delhi University, runs a team of 30 women volunteers, helping women protesters access to food, medicines, and restrooms.

"We had initially appealed to women to only stay here till 10 p.m.," she said, her hair covered by a bright pink hijab headscarf. "But they aren't willing to leave this site, till the CAA is withdrawn."

Local residents offer prayers on a road during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 22, 2019. Reuters

Local residents offer prayers on a road during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 22, 2019. Reuters

DONATIONS IN KIND

Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said he was negotiating with protesters, and was hopeful the site would empty out soon as local support for the demonstration waned.

For now, though, there is little sign the demonstrators plan to give up.

At the heart of the site is a makeshift stage, laid out under a blue tarpaulin, festooned with Indian flags and surrounded by loudspeakers and CCTV cameras installed by protesters.

The masterminds of the intricately organised operation are two young engineers, trained at the elite Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Aasif Mujtaba and Sharjeel, who gave only one name.

Mujtaba said he and Sharjeel identify volunteers, delegate tasks, bring in speakers from outside the area, and made sure the protesters avoided any confrontations with police.

Siddharth Saxena, an accountant from a Hindu family, is one of the handful of volunteers handling funds.

Local residents attend a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 21, 2019. Reuters

Local residents attend a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, December 21, 2019. Reuters

Local residents have entrusted him with 10,000 Indian rupees ($140), most of which have gone on banners and stationery, he said.

But many times that amount has come via donations made in kind, including dozens of mattresses, an assortment of tables that form the foundation of the stage and endless cups of steaming tea that provide warmth on cold winter days.

As the occupation draws on, both Mujtaba and Sharjeel are aware of the risks they face, the possibility of legal action and even their careers getting derailed.

But both seem to have accepted the consequences.

"At least tomorrow, I won't feel that I could have spoken up for my rights but I didn't," said Mujtaba. "Whatever happens tomorrow, at least we'll be happy, that we could have done it, and we did it." ($1 = 71.2512 Indian rupees)

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Florence Widdicombe, aged six, says finding the message made her feel shocked. BBC

Chinese labourers' plea found in Christmas card

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators hold the national flag of India as they attend a protest against a new citizenship law, outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, December 22, 2019. Reuters

Why Indian Muslims wave national flag

People gather outside the house of a 23-year-old rape victim, who died in a New Delhi hospital after she was set on fire by a gang of men, which included her alleged rapists, in Unnao in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Dec 7, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

You will do your reporting and leave, but I have to live here'

FILE -- A detention camp on the outskirts of Kashgar in China's Xinjiang region, Aug. 9, 2019. After Arsenal star Mesut Özil condemned China’s mass detention of Uighurs, the soccer club distanced itself from his remarks. Chinese state media, and sports fans, were not mollified. (Gilles Sabrié/The New York Times)

Fury follows as Arsenal star criticises China

Save and Serve showcased at UN

BTRC told to remove Mithila-Fahmi photos

BB criticised for ‘sexist’ job circular

Saifur Rahman elected Gulshan Club president

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.