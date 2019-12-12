Save and Serve Foundation showcased as ‘champion of prevention’ at UN

The UN Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect organised the exhibition in New York on Dec 9, the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime.

The exhibition highlighted the important work undertaken by actors on the ground across the globe, who have contributed to non-discrimination, constructive management of diversified, peaceful and inclusive society.

This day also marks the adoption of the convention on the prevention and punishment of the crime of genocide by the United Nations in 1948.

The Save and Serve Foundation had been invited to contribute with a photo as recognition of its contribution as a “champion of prevention”, the foundation said in a statement.

The photo is of the launch of Bangladesh Inter Religious Forum for Peace and Harmony, a wing concern of Save and Serve Foundation.

Bangladesh Islamic Forum for Peace and Harmony is another wing of the foundation.

Syed Tayabul Bashar, founding chairman of the foundation, congratulated all the members of both the forums and foundation.

“This is a big day for us, our photo being showcased at UN HQ shows that we are on the right track,” he said.

He thanked Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizbhandari and Rana Das Gupta, advisors to the foundation, for their guidance.