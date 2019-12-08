High Court orders BTRC to take down Mithila-Fahmi photos from internet

The court has also asked the authorities why their failure to control the publication of any person’s information and clear photos without that person’s consent on online media, portal or social media shall not be declared illegal and beyond their legal authority.

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC, the information secretary, the ICT Division and the home secretary were on Sunday given four weeks to answer.

The panel of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the interim order and the rule after hearing a writ petition filed by lawyer Tahsina Tasnim.

“Everyone has a private life and social status as well. But personal and intimate photos of celebrities are often published or circulated. These photos are used even for news,” Tahsina told the media.

She said photos of intimate moments between Mithila and Fahmi were recently published on social media and even news portal.

“This can happen to anyone. I filed the public interest litigation on Nov 28 because we need proper safety measures,” she added.