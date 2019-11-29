London mayor praises ‘breath-taking heroism’ of public during knife rampage

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Nov 2019 11:44 PM BdST Updated: 29 Nov 2019 11:47 PM BdST

Ordinary Londoners demonstrated "breath-taking heroism" in disarming a knife-wielding attacker who injured several people in Friday's incident at London Bridge, mayor Sadiq Khan said.

Police shot dead the man who had strapped a fake bomb to his body and stabbed a number of people in what they said was a terrorism incident.

Videos on social media showed a crowd of people who had tackled the man to the ground, before being ushered away by police who then shot him.

"What's remarkable about the images we've seen is the breath-taking heroism of members of the public who literally ran towards danger not knowing what confronted them," Khan told reporters.

"Members of the public didn't realise at the time that was a hoax device, and they really are the best of us," he added.

In the videos, a man can be seen retrieving a knife from the huddle on the ground before urging bystanders to get away.

George Robarts, a translator who was on the bridge at the time, said the unidentified man had run through traffic and jumped the central partition to tackle the attacker with several people.

"We ran away but looks like he disarmed him," he said in a Tweet. "Amazing bravery."

 

Rob Underwood, a 65-year-old from Lincolnshire, eastern England, who was visiting London for the day, said he heard bangs that sounded like a firecracker going off and did not initially realise they were gunshots.

"Once you see everybody rushing and scattering, you (are) really fearing for your own safety and I think the major thing was just to get out of the way and get down," he told Reuters.

"You just feel very scared, very anxious about what's happening and just wait for whatever is going to pass."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Alexandra Mansonet reacts during her trial in Freehold, N.J., on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. On Friday, a jury found Mansonet guilty of texting-related vehicular homicide in a case that was believed to be the first time a New Jersey jury was asked to apply a 2012 law that places texting-while-driving on par with drunken driving. (Bryan Anselm/The New York Times)

She texted while driving. Then a pedestrian was dead

Man assaults pregnant woman in Sydney

Ducks are pictured at the home of Dominique Douthe, whose neighbours took her to court over her ducks’ loud quacking, in Soustons, France, November 18, 2019. Reuters

French court says ducks may keep on quacking

People attend a protest against a proposed new labour law, billed as the

World leaders urged to fight modern slavery

Representational image. Reuters

Bosses waking up to risks of 'toxic' workplaces

New project for Rohingya response

Inner Wheel holds district conference

A Muslim man looks on as police officers conduct a flag march in a street outside Jama Masjid, before Supreme Court's verdict on a disputed religious site claimed by both majority Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 9, 2019. Reuters

Muslim group won’t seek Ayodhya verdict review

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.