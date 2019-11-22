Man punches, stomps on heavily pregnant Muslim woman in Sydney

The 31-year-old woman, who is 38 weeks pregnant, was with friends, all wearing hijabs at Bay Vista cafe on Church Street, Parramatta, on Wednesday morning when she was attacked, according to the local and international media.

The woman was taken to Westmead Hospital for observation and for assessment of her unborn child before she was released on Thursday morning, The Daily Mail said.

NSW Police Inspector Luke Sywenkyj on Thursday morning said the woman suffered a number of bruises and has some swelling, according to the report.

The attacker, identified as Stipe Lozina, 43, has been refused bail after being charged with affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The woman spoke to The Daily Telegraph through a Muslim community leader, saying she was “very fragile” and still in shock, The Daily Mail Australia reported.

“He just screamed at me saying ‘Muslims raped my mum’,” she said.

Horrifying new vision has emerged of the moment a man attacked a pregnant woman in Parramatta. The attacker, Stipe Lozina, allegedly made a negative remark about Muslims before launching at the woman. He has been refused bail and will remain behind bars for the next month. pic.twitter.com/1DUyU0ORF9 — news.com.au (@newscomauHQ) November 22, 2019

Citing security camera footage, international and local media said the man approached a table of three women wearing headscarves as they chatted at the cafe.

Seemingly without provocation, the suspect is seen lunging over the table to attack the pregnant woman.

After several frenzied punches, the woman falls to the ground and the assailant stamps on her before being wrestled away by bystanders.

“I have experienced occurrences of verbal abuse and hate from other Australians in the past but I have never thought that physical abuse of this nature could happen to me,” the woman said in a statement.

“I fear for the world our children will grow up in, if this issue is not addressed.

“I call all Australians, Muslim or non-Muslim, of all faiths and cultures to come together, as you have already done for me, and voice your solidarity in protecting innocent people from any future racial/religious attacks,” she added.