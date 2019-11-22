Man punches, stomps on heavily pregnant Muslim woman in Sydney

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Nov 2019 08:35 PM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2019 08:35 PM BdST

Police in Australia have detained a man on charges of punching and stomping on a heavily pregnant Muslim woman as a video of the incident at a Sydney eatery.

The 31-year-old woman, who is 38 weeks pregnant, was with friends, all wearing hijabs at Bay Vista cafe on Church Street, Parramatta, on Wednesday morning when she was attacked, according to the local and international media.

The woman was taken to Westmead Hospital for observation and for assessment of her unborn child before she was released on Thursday morning, The Daily Mail said. 

NSW Police Inspector Luke Sywenkyj on Thursday morning said the woman suffered a number of bruises and has some swelling, according to the report.

The attacker, identified as Stipe Lozina, 43, has been refused bail after being charged with affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The woman spoke to The Daily Telegraph through a Muslim community leader, saying she was “very fragile” and still in shock, The Daily Mail Australia reported.

“He just screamed at me saying ‘Muslims raped my mum’,” she said.

 

Citing security camera footage, international and local media said the man approached a table of three women wearing headscarves as they chatted at the cafe.

Seemingly without provocation, the suspect is seen lunging over the table to attack the pregnant woman.

After several frenzied punches, the woman falls to the ground and the assailant stamps on her before being wrestled away by bystanders.  

“I have experienced occurrences of verbal abuse and hate from other Australians in the past but I have never thought that physical abuse of this nature could happen to me,” the woman said in a statement.

“I fear for the world our children will grow up in, if this issue is not addressed.

“I call all Australians, Muslim or non-Muslim, of all faiths and cultures to come together, as you have already done for me, and voice your solidarity in protecting innocent people from any future racial/religious attacks,” she added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Man assaults pregnant woman in Sydney

Ducks are pictured at the home of Dominique Douthe, whose neighbours took her to court over her ducks’ loud quacking, in Soustons, France, November 18, 2019. Reuters

French court says ducks may keep on quacking

People attend a protest against a proposed new labour law, billed as the

World leaders urged to fight modern slavery

Representational image. Reuters

Bosses waking up to risks of 'toxic' workplaces

New project for Rohingya response

Inner Wheel holds district conference

A Muslim man looks on as police officers conduct a flag march in a street outside Jama Masjid, before Supreme Court's verdict on a disputed religious site claimed by both majority Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 9, 2019. Reuters

Muslim group won’t seek Ayodhya verdict review

Muslims pray for peace ahead of verdict on a disputed religious site in Ayodhya, inside a mosque premises in Ahmedabad, India, November 8, 2019. Reuters

India tightens Ayodhya security ahead of verdict

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.