UNFPA ties up with government to prevent gender-based violence in Rohingya camps

The Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) and the UNFPA in Bangladesh signed an agreement in this regard to implement the ‘Gender Based Violence’ component of the World Bank funded ‘Emergency Multi-sector Rohingya Crisis Response Project (EMCRP)’.

The EMCRP aims to improve socioeconomic and disaster resilience, while at the same time improving basic facilities and community services, in target districts, the UNFPA said on Tuesday.

The gender based violence component of EMCRP is $8 million of the overall project of $165 million.

It will provide gender-based violence prevention and response services to women and men living in the Rohingya camps and the immediate host communities.

Project interventions will have a special focus on young people, both boys and girls, to empower them and improve their skills.

Eiko Narita, the Officer-in-Charge of UNFPA, said this project “speaks not only to the importance of addressing GBV but also to the importance of harnessing the potential of young people in supporting local development”.

At the signing ceremony held at the LGED, Swarna Kazi, Senior Disaster Risk Management Specialist and Task Team Leader of EMCRP, congratulated the government of Bangladesh and UNFPA Bangladesh for the “synergistic relations” that ensured a smooth process in the development of this project.

She said the “LGED has a strong role to play in preventing and responding to gender-based violence in all their structural interventions and the EMCRP is a step in the right direction to achieve this goal.”

Chief Engineer of LGED Khalilur Rahman said he was delighted to sign this agreement with UNFPA and stated that “the LGED is open to trying new and innovative ideas to strengthen local development for the betterment of women and girls”.