Inner Wheel International’s Bangladesh chapter holds district conference

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Nov 2019 04:50 AM BdST Updated: 10 Nov 2019 04:50 AM BdST

Inner Wheel International’s Bangladesh chapter has organised the 6th conference of the Inner Wheel District 345 Bangladesh in Dhaka.

European Union Ambassador in Dhaka Rensje Teerink was the chief guest at the event at a hotel on Saturday.

Inner Wheel is said to be the biggest women’s organisation in the world with its presence in 104 countries. It mostly carries out humanitarian activities.

The theme of Inner Wheel for the year of 2019-20 is “Together We Can”, and the theme of the Saturday’s district conference was “We celebrate and cherish Womanhood.”

District Chairman of Inner Wheel Tahia Khalil, leaders Dilruba Ahmed, Farida Hashem, and Nahid Nawaz spoke on the occasion.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Inner Wheel holds district conference

A Muslim man looks on as police officers conduct a flag march in a street outside Jama Masjid, before Supreme Court's verdict on a disputed religious site claimed by both majority Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 9, 2019. Reuters

Muslim group won’t seek Ayodhya verdict review

Muslims pray for peace ahead of verdict on a disputed religious site in Ayodhya, inside a mosque premises in Ahmedabad, India, November 8, 2019. Reuters

India tightens Ayodhya security ahead of verdict

The aftermath of a raid performed the night before by a CIA-sponsored force in Khogyani, Afghanistan, an area largely under Taliban control, July 8, 2018. The war has dragged on so long, and has spread so far, that any conventions of conflict — or local traditions of chivalry to protect women and children — seem forgotten, broken by both sides. (Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times)

The lasting trauma of the intensifying war

FILE PHOTO: An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia May 23, 2017. Reuters

Indonesian from Islamic body caned for adultery

Former US President Barack Obama speaks during the funeral services for the late US Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland, US, October 25, 2019. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters

Obama slams 'cancel culture'

Catholic priest Anthony Dang Huu Nam holds a candle during a mass prayer for 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London, UK at My Khanh parish in Nghe An province, Vietnam October 26, 2019. REUTERS

From bubble tea to disaster

In an image provided by Djahongir Djalolov, Dalerjon Shahobiddinov, 10, who was hit and killed on Oct 5, 2019, by an unlicensed driver steps from his home in Brooklyn’s Kensington neighbourhood. Dalerjon's death comes at a time when biking fatalities across New York City have surged — so far, 25 cyclists have been killed in 2019. The New York Times

Boy killed while riding birthday bike

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.