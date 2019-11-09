Indian Muslim group won’t seek review of Ayodhya verdict

The UP Sunni Waqf Board said after the delivery of the verdict on Saturday that it will not to go in for a review or file any curative petition.

A lawyer for the group had initially said it would likely file a review petition, which could have triggered another protracted legal battle.

But its Chairman Zufar Faruqi said later the verdict had been accepted "with humility”.

“We are grateful to the honourable Supreme Court for setting aside as ‘erroneous’ the observation of one of the honourable judges in the Allahabad High Court (2010), which diluted the provision of the Places of Worship Act 1991,” the Indian media quoted Faruqi as saying in a statement.

“As of now, the verdict is being studied thoroughly after which the Board will issue a detailed statement,” he said.

“If any lawyer or any other person says that the decision will be challenged by the Board, it should not be taken as correct,” the leader of the Muslim group stressed.

In his initial reaction soon after the judgement, the board’s counsel Zafaryab Jilani had said in Delhi, “The Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions. We will seek a review as we are not satisfied with the verdict.”

Talking to the state media Press Trust of India over phone later, Jilani, however, clarified that the press conference was organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and he had reacted as its secretary, not as the counsel for the Sunni Waqf Board.