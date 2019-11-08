India tightens security ahead of verdict on contested religious site

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Nov 2019 11:34 PM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2019 11:38 PM BdST

Previous Next
India's top court is set to deliver a ruling on Saturday on a disputed religious site that has been fiercely contested by majority Hindus and Muslims for decades, lawyers said, as it beefed up security anticipating widespread violence.

More than 5,000 paramilitary force members and police have been deployed in the northern town of Ayodhya, where an ancient mosque was razed in 1992 by hardline Hindus who believe the site is the birthplace of Lord Ram, a physical incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu.

The destruction of the mosque triggered religious riots in which about 2,000 people, most of them Muslims, were killed across the country and led to a series of court battles with various groups staking claim to the site.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the chief justice, is expected to deliver its decision on who should control the site and thousands of Hindu monks and devotees have been arriving in Ayodhya for the judgment.

Policemen check a scooter at a security barricade on the road leading to a disputed religious site where Hindu religious groups are demanding the construction of a temple in Ayodhya, India, October 22, 2019. Reuters

Policemen check a scooter at a security barricade on the road leading to a disputed religious site where Hindu religious groups are demanding the construction of a temple in Ayodhya, India, October 22, 2019. Reuters

At the same time, various government agencies are making their preparations to thwart any violence, police and home ministry officials told Reuters.

"Each and every security officer is committed to prevent minor skirmishes or large-scale riots after the court delivers its verdict," said a senior home ministry official in New Delhi.

"State governments have identified several schools to set up temporary jails if the need arises," said the official, who declined to be identified.

Hindu groups say a temple existed on the site before the mosque was built in 1528 by a Muslim ruler.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party has long campaigned on a promise to support the construction of a Hindu temple on the site of the razed mosque.

Ayodhya is in densely populated Uttar Pradesh state, home to more than 5% of India's 200 million Muslims.

Hajari Lal, a devotee who participated and was injured during the demolition of Babri mosque, poses in front of the model of proposed Ram temple that Hindu groups want to build at a disputed religious site in Ayodhya, India, October 22, 2019. Reuters

Hajari Lal, a devotee who participated and was injured during the demolition of Babri mosque, poses in front of the model of proposed Ram temple that Hindu groups want to build at a disputed religious site in Ayodhya, India, October 22, 2019. Reuters

Provincial police chief Om Prakash Singh told Reuters that precautionary measures were in place and social media platforms were being monitored to track inflammatory posts ahead of the verdict.

"We will not tolerate Hindus or Muslims publicly displaying their reaction to the court verdict," Singh said.

Muslim clerics in the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra called for peace meetings with Hindu leaders in communally sensitive areas ahead of Friday prayers.

Navaid Hamid, president of the All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat, the top forum for Islamic organisations, said thousands of Muslim religious leaders had vowed to maintain peace and harmony after the court verdict.

"The land can belong to Hindus or Muslims, but there will be no repeat of the 1992 communal violence," said Hamid.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Muslims pray for peace ahead of verdict on a disputed religious site in Ayodhya, inside a mosque premises in Ahmedabad, India, November 8, 2019. Reuters

India tightens Ayodhya security ahead of verdict

The aftermath of a raid performed the night before by a CIA-sponsored force in Khogyani, Afghanistan, an area largely under Taliban control, July 8, 2018. The war has dragged on so long, and has spread so far, that any conventions of conflict — or local traditions of chivalry to protect women and children — seem forgotten, broken by both sides. (Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times)

The lasting trauma of the intensifying war

FILE PHOTO: An Indonesian man is publicly caned for having gay sex, in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia May 23, 2017. Reuters

Indonesian from Islamic body caned for adultery

Former US President Barack Obama speaks during the funeral services for the late US Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland, US, October 25, 2019. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters

Obama slams 'cancel culture'

Catholic priest Anthony Dang Huu Nam holds a candle during a mass prayer for 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London, UK at My Khanh parish in Nghe An province, Vietnam October 26, 2019. REUTERS

From bubble tea to disaster

In an image provided by Djahongir Djalolov, Dalerjon Shahobiddinov, 10, who was hit and killed on Oct 5, 2019, by an unlicensed driver steps from his home in Brooklyn’s Kensington neighbourhood. Dalerjon's death comes at a time when biking fatalities across New York City have surged — so far, 25 cyclists have been killed in 2019. The New York Times

Boy killed while riding birthday bike

Huang Xueqin, an activist, was detained by the police in the southern city of Guangzhou.The New York Times

#MeToo activist held in China

Try Tonu, Mitu killers 'swiftly too’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.