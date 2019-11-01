Indonesian from Islamic advisory body caned for adultery

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Nov 2019 08:40 PM BdST Updated: 01 Nov 2019 08:52 PM BdST

An Indonesian man who worked for a clerical organisation that advises a local government on Islamic law has been caned in public for adultery, an official said.

Mukhlis bin Muhammad, 46, a member of the Aceh Ulema Council (MPU), was caned 28 times on Thursday in a public park by a religious officer, the official said.

The woman he had the sexual relationship with was flogged, also in public, receiving 23 lashes.

The punishments took place in ultra-conservative Aceh, the sole province in Indonesia - the world's largest Muslim-majority nation - that applies sharia law. It was granted autonomy in 2001.

Public floggings and canings - which many Acehnese support - have become common there since they were introduced in 2005, and are administered for a range of offences also including theft and gambling. The province outlawed homosexuality in 2014.

MPU advised the Aceh government in drafting its current version of sharia. Muhammad's role in the organisation was not disclosed.

Husaini Wahab, a senior official in Aceh Besar district, said canings were meant to serve as a reminder to locals to adhere to the Islamic criminal code.

"It doesn't matter whether he is an ulema, an imam, or an ordinary citizen, the government does not discriminate," he said, adding that Muhammad could no longer belong to the MPU.

Rights groups have called for public floggings and canings to be discontinued.

Papang Hidayat, a researcher with Amnesty International, said they violated human rights. "Showing consensual affection should not be criminalised," he said.

Indonesia is home to a number of religious and ethnic minorities and has been seen as an example of how democracy and Islam can co-exist. But rising conservatism has in recent years spurred religious intolerance there.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Former US President Barack Obama speaks during the funeral services for the late US Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) at the New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland, US, October 25, 2019. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters

Obama slams 'cancel culture'

Catholic priest Anthony Dang Huu Nam holds a candle during a mass prayer for 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London, UK at My Khanh parish in Nghe An province, Vietnam October 26, 2019. REUTERS

From bubble tea to disaster

In an image provided by Djahongir Djalolov, Dalerjon Shahobiddinov, 10, who was hit and killed on Oct 5, 2019, by an unlicensed driver steps from his home in Brooklyn’s Kensington neighbourhood. Dalerjon's death comes at a time when biking fatalities across New York City have surged — so far, 25 cyclists have been killed in 2019. The New York Times

Boy killed while riding birthday bike

Huang Xueqin, an activist, was detained by the police in the southern city of Guangzhou.The New York Times

#MeToo activist held in China

Try Tonu, Mitu killers 'swiftly too’

A booking photo provided by the Douglas County (Colo.) Sheriff's Office shows Kelly Renee Turner, who has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Olivia Gant, 6. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office via The New York Times)

Woman arrested for ‘killing her terminally ill’ daughter

Boys peered out from their crowded prison cell. The New York Times

‘What is going to happen to us?’

Nordic Day celebrated in Dhaka 

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.