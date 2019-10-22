Nordic Day celebrated in Dhaka with focus on ‘sustainable practices’

Sustainability in today’s world and sustainable practices was the focus of the event, they said in a joint press release on Tuesday.

The reception hosted at the Nordic Club on Monday night welcomed around 400 guests from the Nordic community, representatives from the government of Bangladesh, and private sector, civil society organisations, media and other diplomatic missions.

The festivities commenced with the national anthem of Bangladesh played by a live band, followed by the national anthems of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.

Health Minister Zahid Malik attended the reception as chief guest of the evening. He said: “Now, Bangladesh has almost qualified as a Middle-Income Country, which the Nordic countries has helped us with and will continue to help us with.”

The three ambassadors went on to welcome the guests with their shared remarks.

Danish Ambassador Winnie Estrup Petersen highlighted the Sustainable Development Goals saying, ‘‘We share a strong commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, the SDGs, and to support other countries in achieving the goals.”

Norwegian Ambassador Sidsel Bleken said regarding sustainable business that ‘‘Nordic companies represent a more sustainable and more innovative way of doing business.”

“Ever-increasing investments and efforts go into creating green solutions, clean energy, and circular economy.”

Emphasising the importance of gender equality, Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Charlotta Schlyter said that ‘‘Gender equality is a central part of the fabric of the Nordic countries.

“In just a few decades, the Nordics have become societies where men and women share work and life in the same arenas.”

The embassies said Nordic companies presented their contributions to sustainable business in Bangladesh.

These companies included: ABB, AJS Ventilation, Arla, Beckers, Bestseller, Dan Cake, DNV.GL, Ericsson, Grameenphone, Grundfos, H&M, Hifab, IKEA, Innovative Motors and Scania, Jotun, Kafco, KappAhl, Nilorn Worldwide, Nordic Woods Limited, NovoNordisk, Novozymes, NRD Companies, Rolls Royce, Scatec Solar, Varner, Viking Wind, and Volvo.