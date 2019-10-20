Cruise line bans woman who climbed on balcony railing for selfie

>> Neil Vigdor, The New York Times

Published: 20 Oct 2019 02:14 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2019 02:14 PM BdST

It was of a woman standing on a balcony railing of her stateroom on one of the world’s largest cruise ships — posing for a selfie.

Another passenger aboard the ship, Allure of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean ocean liner that is the size of an aircraft carrier, had taken the photo of the woman while they were en route to Labadee, Haiti, and shared it with cruise ship employees.

Royal Caribbean did not respond to requests for comment Saturday but it said in a statement to other news outlets that the woman and her companion were removed from the ship and had been banned for life.

“Earlier this week on the Allure of the Seas a guest was observed recklessly and dangerously posing for a photo by standing on her stateroom balcony railing with the help of her companion,” the statement said. “Security was notified and the guests were later debarked in Falmouth, Jamaica, as a result of their actions and are now banned for life from sailing with Royal Caribbean.”

Royal Caribbean did not identify the woman or her companion. It was unclear what deck she was on.

More than 250 people worldwide have been killed taking selfies since 2011, according to the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care.

“‘No selfie zones’ areas should be declared across tourist areas, especially places such as water bodies, mountain peaks, and over tall buildings to decrease the incidence of selfie-related deaths,” the journal said in a 2018 article.

Last week’s episode is emblematic of the selfie culture in which some people have died trying to get the ultimate photo.

Instagram is cluttered with death-defying selfies, from legs dangling off the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland, where a 26-year-old college student from India died in January, to daredevils showing off their yoga poses at the Trolltunga in Norway.

In 2015, a woman was injured by a bison at Yellowstone Park after getting too close for a selfie. In April, Andrea Norton, a 20-year-old college student, died when she fell from a cliff in the Ozarks as she tried to take a selfie. That same month, Sydney Monfries, 22, a Fordham University senior, plunged to her death while taking a Snapchat video from the school’s bell tower.

The passenger who reported the episode aboard Allure of the Seas, Peter Blosic, told CNN that it was foolish to take such a risk.

“Not knowing what her intentions were, I alerted the crew,” Blosic said. “If I said nothing, and she was going to jump, that would be horrible.”

Blosic did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Royal Caribbean said a passenger aboard Allure of the Seas was “observed recklessly and dangerously posing” for a photo on her stateroom balcony railing. The New York Times

Woman banned over cruise ship selfie

A Hong Kong gay parade in Hong Kong in 2017. The New York Times

HK court rules against LGBT unions

Systems arise in Rohingya camps

People look at a model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, November 9, 2018. Reuters

India bars Ayodhya public gatherings

Myah Autry went viral after she posted a video of herself in the Bronx Zoo’s lion exhibit.

She taunted a lion at the Bronx Zoo

The street in the Bronx where Noelia Mateo was killed in broad daylight on the morning of Oct. 4, 2019. Police said that Victor Mateo hit his estranged wife with a car and then a machete; as of Friday afternoon, they were still searching for him. (Stephanie Keith/The New York Times)

Man kills estranged wife with car, machete

Ming grew into a 400-pound behemoth mostly during the three years it spent in the apartment. Photo: Noah's Lost Ark Exotic Animal Rescue Center via Facebook

Tiger raised in an apartment is dead

File Photo: Participants take photos on the sidelines of an indigenous people's gathering, near Medan, Sumatra Island, Indonesia Mar 17, 2017. REUTERS

Asian women, indigenous people denied land rights

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.