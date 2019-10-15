Malaysians robbed of justice by jail death of British paedophile Huckle

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Oct 2019 03:24 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2019 03:24 PM BdST

The death of jailed British child sex offender Richard Huckle has prompted mixed emotions in parts of the Malaysian capital where he had lived, with some people expressing disappointment that his time in prison was cut short.

Huckle, 33, was reportedly stabbed to death in jail on Sunday, three years after he was jailed for life for sexually abusing scores of children in Cambodia and Malaysia.

Dubbed the country's worst paedophile by Britain's media, Huckle posed as a photographer, English teacher and philantropist to win the trust of families in poor communities across Southeast Asia.

Residents of one community in downtown Kuala Lumpur were reluctant to speak about Huckle, although one woman, who sought anonymity, said she was relieved to hear of his death.

"Good, I'm glad he's dead," she told Reuters, as she cradled her two-year-old daughter outside her home, but refused to speak further.

Huckle was given 22 life sentences in a London court in June 2016, after admitting to 71 charges of sex abuse against children aged from six months to 12.

His crimes included rapes that he filmed, photographed and shared online with paedophiles worldwide, boasting that children from poor communities made easier victims than well-to-do Westerners.

Huckle was known to have spent about two years in the Malaysian community, which Reuters is not naming in order to protect the identities of the children there.

Another woman, who also declined to be identified, said she was shocked after reading about Huckle's death in the newspaper.

"What can I say, really?" she said. "We hadn't heard about him in a long time...he was not a good person."

The case had shocked Malaysians and spurred questions over the effectiveness of its child protection laws and enforcement.

In 2017, ten months after Huckle was sentenced, Malaysia passed a law on sexual offences against children and set up a special court to deal with cases of child sexual abuse more quickly.

Malaysian group Protect and Save the Children (PSC), which worked closely with communities in which Huckle operated, said some residents felt let down after hearing that he had died.

"People felt good that he was being punished for his crimes, but now that has been taken away," said Mariza Abdulkadir, the group's executive director.

"So there is a sense that justice wasn't served for the victims."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

People look at a model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, November 9, 2018. Reuters

India bars Ayodhya public gatherings

Myah Autry went viral after she posted a video of herself in the Bronx Zoo’s lion exhibit.

She taunted a lion at the Bronx Zoo

The street in the Bronx where Noelia Mateo was killed in broad daylight on the morning of Oct. 4, 2019. Police said that Victor Mateo hit his estranged wife with a car and then a machete; as of Friday afternoon, they were still searching for him. (Stephanie Keith/The New York Times)

Man kills estranged wife with car, machete

Ming grew into a 400-pound behemoth mostly during the three years it spent in the apartment. Photo: Noah's Lost Ark Exotic Animal Rescue Center via Facebook

Tiger raised in an apartment is dead

File Photo: Participants take photos on the sidelines of an indigenous people's gathering, near Medan, Sumatra Island, Indonesia Mar 17, 2017. REUTERS

Asian women, indigenous people denied land rights

Jimmy Dennis agreed not to seek civil damages from the City of Philadelphia so he would be released from prison after a wrongful murder conviction. “Sometimes I hate the fact that I let these people off the hook,” he said. The New York Times

Wrongly convicted, they had to choose: Freedom or restitution

The offices of the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, in Alexandria, Va, Jul 26, 2019. Pictures of child sexual abuse have long been produced and illicitly shared, but the volume of them online has grown exponentially, to unimaginable proportions. What has gone wrong? The New York Times

Child sex abuse in online: What you need to know

The small, isolated community of Tasiilaq is confronting an epidemic of child sexual abuse. The New York Times

Greenland seeks help to fight child abuse crisis

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.