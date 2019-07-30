India's parliament votes to outlaw Muslim instant divorce

  >>  Reuters

Published: 30 Jul 2019 09:47 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2019 09:47 PM BdST

India's parliament approved a Bill on Tuesday outlawing the centuries-old right of a Muslim man to instantly divorce his wife, drawing accusations of government interference in a community matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist administration has been pushing to criminalise "triple talaq", under which a man can divorce by uttering the word "talaq", meaning divorce in Arabic, three times in his wife's presence.

Following Tuesday's upper house vote it now only requires the signature of the president - considered a formality - to become law.

The lower house backed the Bill, which will make anyone practising instant divorce liable to prosecution, last week. India is one of the few countries where the practice has survived in law.

"This is a historic day, the injustice that was going on with Muslim women, India's parliament has given them justice," Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters at parliament.

Some Indian Muslim groups have said triple talaq is wrong, but believe the practice should be reviewed by community leaders rather than the government.

Asaduddin Owaisi, an MP from the opposition All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party, said the BJP was targeting Muslims while having failed to reform Hindu society.

Critics have long accused the BJP of a bias against minority Muslims. The BJP denies the allegation but says it is opposed to the appeasement of any community.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Sohel Taj to host reality TV show

MP faces wrath after moral policing in park

HC orders anti-bullying complaint box

'Inclusion Works’ to find jobs for people with disabilities

The girl murdered after rape at Dhaka's Wari on July 5, 2019 was 7 years old.

‘Save your child from perverts’

FILE -- Police officers near the Al Noor Mosque in the days after it was attacked in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 17, 2019. The footage, games, memes and messages that glorify the Christchurch massacre and still populate the dark corners of the global internet underline the immensity of the task of fighting online hate, especially for a small country like New Zealand. (Adam Dean/The New York Times)

Internet’s darkest corners resist

Tahia to focus branding Inner Wheel Bangladesh

AKF hosts discussion on public service

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.