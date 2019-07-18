Sohel Taj to combat social ills in new reality TV show

But on Thursday, Sohel Taj put an end to months of speculation over his next move at a media briefing by revealing that the clip is actually a ‘promo’ for a new TV show.

An interactive, reality-based project, the show, titled ‘Hotline Commando’, will address various ills of society including pollution, chaotic traffic and domestic abuse.

But the subject matter and themes of the show will be strictly ‘apolitical’, said Sohel Taj, emphasising the need to promote a healthy lifestyle among the population.

“A healthy population is the main driving force of a prosperous nation. Bangladesh is on the path towards rapid urbanisation. As a result, people are now leading a more sedentary lifestyle, raising the chances of afflicting preventable, non-communicable diseases.”

“More and more people are suffering from heart attacks or other ailments such as type 2 diabetes before hitting the age of 50. This is precisely the type of issue, along with, for instance drug addiction, that the government is trying to combat under the SDG goals.”

The show will similarly tackle these issues as well as contemporary subjects such as mental health and smart phone addiction, among others, that could potentially impede societal growth, added the former Gazipur-4 MP.

According to Sohel Taj, the son of the country’s first prime minister Tajuddin Ahmad, television and social media provide the most suitable platforms to effect change.

And while there are plenty of programmes on television that address issues like health and nutrition, the format of these shows prevents it from getting the message across, he said.

“These shows fail to engage the audience as only a health expert can actually understand what is being said. Audiences invariably change the channel after a minute or so.”

But Hotline Commando, with its myriad themes and reality TV format is unlikely to become ‘boring’ for audiences.

“The concept is a lot like the 80s hit TV show the A Team, in that people can call up Hotline Commando with their problems and we will select a participant to feature in a particular episode,” he said.

“The distinct feature of this endeavour is that we will provide actual solutions to the real-life problems.”

Produced by media production firm FitNation Media, Hotline Commando will be hosted by Sohel Taj himself and is set to be aired by RTV.

“Both my parents have served the people of this country with distinction and I feel it’s incumbent on me to do the same,” said Sohel Taj.

“I’ve been haunted by this thought ever since I left politics but I believe that through this show, I can give something back to the people. I believe I can positively impact lives and help build a ‘golden people’ fit to realise Bangabandhu’s dream of a prosperous Bangladesh.”