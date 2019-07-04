Tahia Khalil to focus branding Inner Wheel Bangladesh as its new year begins

A banker by profession, Khalil took charged officially on July 1 which is the beginning of the new year of the Inner Wheel in Bangladesh.



She said she will work with other Inner Wheel Districts in Bangladesh and in South Asia. “Also, plans are there to work with Rotary clubs and other not-for-profit organisations,” she said in a press release.



“This working together with other entities will help strengthen IWD 345’s activities, branding of Inner Wheel across Inner Wheel Borders and last but not the least enrich lives of the not so privileged,” she said, adding that they will strive for a “great year” in 2019-2020.



Inner Wheel is the largest Women’s voluntary organisation in the world. It has spread its wings in 104 countries with over 3000 clubs and with over 100,000 dedicated members.



Inner Wheel in Bangladesh started in 1979. The first District 328 was formed in 1985 with five clubs. The second District 345 started its journey in 2014 with 10 clubs.



This year the International Inner Wheel President’s Theme is ‘Together we can’.