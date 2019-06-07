In gender equal world everybody wins: Women Deliver chief

  Nurul Islam Hasib from Vancouver, Canada,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Jun 2019 01:51 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2019 01:51 AM BdST

In a gender equal world everybody wins, President of Women Deliver Katja Iversen has said as the largest conference on gender equality in Vancouver enters its final day on Thursday.

The focus of the four-day Women Deliver conference was on ‘power’ as a driving force behind progress and change of the health, rights, and well-being of girls and women across the globe.

The discussion topics ranged from the power of data collection and technology to economic growth to gender-based violence and child marriage. The conference drew huge attendance of about 8,000 delegates from across the world.

The conference also listened to the voices of Bangladeshi youths.

The Women Deliver chief at the final press briefing said at the heart of the global movements for progress lies the power of people joining together and the power of many demanding the same change.

“We are all bring our knowledge, expertise and together we are moving towards a gender equal world. In gender equal world, everybody wins. Gender equal world is healthier, wealthier and is more productive and is more peaceful.”

Iversen said the key message from the conference is that putting the things on notice and “stand together, we speak together, we make change together. We’ll both move by our ballots and our wallets to make that change happen”.

She also called upon all to continue the liaison between the different movements. “We need real collaboration and real hope creation for the way forward. Together we are so much stronger and better. We are working on the same direction.”Prime Minister Justin Trudeau opened the conference on June 3 and pledged his “unconditional” support to gender equality issues. He also raised global funding of Canada for women and girls issues.

"Individuals and interest groups are trying to roll back women's rights, and politicians are giving into the pressure, shamefully campaigning to undo women's hard won victories," he had said.

Tina Tochen, former executive director of the White House Council on Women and Girls, at the press briefing said the key message for the policy makers of every country is that “if you get your girls educated in your country that is the greatest key in unlocking the economic successes and political success of your country.”

She said different studies suggested that if you give girls education, it’ll reduce health cost. “You will have more peace and security. And that’s why Boko Haram and Taliban went after to stop girls’ education.”

“Terrorists know disruption and creating unstable situation is to keep girls uneducated and suppress them,” she said.

