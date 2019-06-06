Midwives take up fight against child marriage in Bangladesh

With 59 percent of girls being married off before the age of 18, and of them 22 percent before the age of 15, the prevention of child marriage is an uphill task in Bangladesh.

Experts call it a ‘grave’ situation in which girls lose their opportunity to thrive. They also face various health risks when giving birth early.

Maksuma Akter, a Bangladeshi midwife working in Cox’s Bazar for both local people and Rohingya refugees, shared her experiences on the sidelines of the Women Deliver 2019 Conference in Vancouver on Wednesday.

The conference, which is largest of its kind, is discussing almost all aspects that affect the health and well-being of women and girls.

Global experts shared different models of addressing the long-ignored problem of child marriage, with a UNICEF expert from Ghana suggesting collaboration between the ministries of education and health to prevent child marriage.

“Child marriage is very complex in Ghana and the ministry of education is working with the ministry of health. Girls outside school three times likely to end up with marriage,” Annasila Caparello said.

Akter said they have adolescent centres supported by the UNFPA in Cox’s Bazar.

“We have sessions with adolescent girls when they come to those centres and tell them about the negative consequences of early marriage and early pregnancy,” she said.

“We provide coaching to health workers who then conduct sessions in the community. We have 14 community health workers and every day they go and take sessions and in each session, they try to involve adolescent girls and their parents.”

If married, she said they counsel those adolescent to delay their first pregnancy to avoid risks associated with childbirth.

“It’s difficult to work with Rohingya refugees because they are very conservative and have religious superstitions. Sometimes they become aggressive when we talk to them.”

Akter is one of the few midwives in Bangladesh, who is currently employed in the workforce. The profession is new to Bangladesh.

She graduated from the third ever batch of Diploma midwives in 2018, and is currently stationed in Cox's Bazar where she is working with more than 700,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.

She is a midwife supervisor and supports 17 midwives in three facilities.

She oversees the care of pregnant women in the antenatal, intrapartum and postnatal period, and ensures comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care for all women of reproductive age.

Chief of health of the UNFPA Bangladesh Dr Sathya Doraiswamy said the midwifery profession in itself is a solution to child marriage.

“By taking up this women-driven profession, midwives have demonstrated their power to fight the societal pressure for child marriage. More investment is needed for quality midwifery education in Bangladesh,” he told bdnews24.com.

Dr Renu Golwalkar, director of gender, youth and social inclusion of EngenderHealth in Bangladesh, said child marriage situation is ‘grave’ throughout South Asia.

“It’s a concern for the entire South Asian region. Things are improving but not at the pace we expected it to improve. Child marriage in itself is a big problem and then it is leading to a much bigger problem like girls getting pregnant at a very early age,” she told bdnews24.com.

“In countries like Bangladesh, India and Pakistan, a lot of teenage pregnancies are happening because of child marriage. It is putting the lives of the girl and her child at risk.”

She cited some factors such as socio-cultural norms, poverty, the societal outlook towards the lives of girls and women, and the undervaluation of the economic and social capital of women and girls.

“With these socio-cultural norms, once a girl hits puberty, she has to get married.

“It’s a vicious cycle,” she said, adding that a lack of education leads to lack of awareness and lack of awareness leads to child marriage.

She said, studies showed that the longer a girl stays in school, the greater the chances of delaying early marriages.