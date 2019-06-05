Women Deliver: Trudeau announces more Canadian funds to support women, girls’ health

A 10-year commitment, this historic investment will support sexual and reproductive health rights and maternal, newborn, and child health – with $700 million of the annual investment dedicated to sexual and reproductive health rights, as of 2023.

The prime minister made the announcement at the Women Deliver 2019 Conference on Tuesday in Vancouver.

This investment will advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, promote sexual and reproductive health rights, and build on Canada’s leadership on global gender equality.

The funding will help make sure women and girls around the world have access to the quality health services they need, including safe and legal abortion, and support women’s right to make their own decisions about their bodies.

From providing comprehensive sexual education, to supporting maternal and neonatal care, the investment will advance the rights and health of women and girls around the world.

Held every three years, Women Deliver is the world’s largest gathering on the health, rights and well-being of women and girls. This year’s theme is “Power, Progress, Change.”

As this year’s host, Canada is continuing to take action on gender equality, and bringing together advocates from around the world.

At the conference, the prime minister took part in the opening plenary and a panel discussion.

He also honoured the work and leadership of gender equality activists and advocates.

Trudeau stressed the importance of governments stepping up to support feminist advocates on the frontlines, both in Canada and around the world.

He also pledged unconditional support on gender equality issue. “We’ll be that strong voice, your steadfast ally, not just when it’s popular but always unconditionally,” he said while inaugurating the largest conference on gender equality, Women Deliver Conference 2019, on Monday.

This year’s conference brings together more than 8,000 world leaders, advocates, academics, and journalists from more than 160 countries. An additional 100,000 people will participate virtually, according to the organiser.

In March 2017, Canada announced $650 million over three years to address gaps in sexual and reproductive health and rights around the world.

Every two minutes, a woman dies from complications from pregnancy or in childbirth. Most of these deaths are preventable.

The conference is happening at an opportune moment for Bangladesh as a newly-elected government is in power. The country’s 8th five-year plan is shaping up and the 4th health sector plan is reaching its mid-year review stage.