UN distributes prizes among International Women Day ‘Mobile Photo’ contest winners

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury was present as chief guest while UN Resident Coordinator Mia Seppo attended the ceremony as special guest on Wednesday at the Dhaka University.

To recognise the contributions of young photographers as well as to highlight the importance of gender issues, the UN Bangladesh Office in partnership with the Department of Women Studies of Dhaka University also organised a panel discussion on gender equality.

Dean Social Science Faculty of Dhaka University Prof Dr Sadeka Halim, Prothom Alo Photographer Sabina Yesmin, and General Secretary of Diplomatic Correspondents Association of Bangladesh (DCAB) Nurul Islam Hasib were among the panellists.

Md Aktar Uddin, National Programme Analyst of UN Volunteers Programme Bangladesh, moderated the programme.

The mobile photo contest was arranged among the young population of Bangladesh and a panel of judges has selected best 10 digital photographs from the total entries.