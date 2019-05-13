Bangladesh man who was caught stealing formula for his baby gets job at superstore

Shwapno has appointed the man, who had studied up to HSC, as sourcing executive of general merchandise, its Head of Marketing Aftabul Karim Tanim has said.

Shwapno Executive Director Sabbir Hasan Nasir handed him the appointment letter on Sunday after the young man’s claim of stealing for his baby was verified through Jahidul Islam Sohag, an assistant commissioner at Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Tanim told bdnews24.com.

It was Sohag who took to Facebook to reveal the incident at the Shwapno outlet on Shaheed Baki Road in Khilgaon on Friday night.

Sohag said he paid for the baby formula, NAN of Nestle, and freed the man after Shwapno guards caught him at it.

“He went to steal milk for her baby girl as he became helpless after spending six months without a job,” Sohag said.

“He had also gone abroad, but only to return after being cheated,” he added.