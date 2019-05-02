UN genocide expert says Europe's far right recalls rise of Nazis

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 May 2019 02:35 AM BdST Updated: 02 May 2019 03:40 AM BdST

The UN special adviser on the prevention of genocide said on Wednesday a new class of nationalist, far-right leaders in Europe was redolent of the 1930s when the Nazis rose to power.
Related Stories

Adama Dieng urged Europe's centre-left to do more to oppose a resurgence of xenophobia, alluding to a spreading backlash over an influx of migrants since 2015 that propelled far-right populists into national parliaments across Europe.

"We cannot allow human beings to be treated the way they are being treated. The signs of the '30s are resurfacing," Dieng, a Senegalese lawyer, told a media briefing in Geneva.

"Unless we are blind or of bad faith, we should admit that it’s time to stand up, it is time to speak out."

He cited damage done by "powerful states" pulling out of international commitments, and by anti-immigrant politicians in Hungary and Italy. But he also accused left-wingers of playing cynical political games instead of robustly pushing back against the far right.

File Photo: UN Undersecretary and Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide Adama Dieng attends a conference on the mass killings perpetrated by Pakistani troops during the 1971 Liberation War organised by The Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies in Dhaka on Mar 24, 2019. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

File Photo: UN Undersecretary and Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide Adama Dieng attends a conference on the mass killings perpetrated by Pakistani troops during the 1971 Liberation War organised by The Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies in Dhaka on Mar 24, 2019. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

He praised three female leaders - Germany's Angela Merkel, Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina and New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern - for taking political risks by standing up for migrants and ethnic minorities.

Dieng also took issue with critical remarks about Muslim burqas made last August by former British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, saying the comments had been taken seriously by extremists who assaulted British Muslim women.

"This shows exactly how dangerous it is when someone who is in a position of leadership, who can influence, is using a discourse which can impact terribly on the lives, the security and the safety of human beings.”

Dieng was a strong critic of China's Tibet policy in the 1990s when he led the independent International Commission of Jurists. His tenure as the UN genocide envoy since 2012 has coincided with a rash of Middle East and African wars and refugee crises, and UN genocide inquiries in Iraq and Myanmar.

Asked about growing international condemnation of China's treatment of Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang, where activists say more than 1 million people are being detained, Dieng said he hoped China would let him visit to find out for himself.

"So far...the position of the Chinese is that these are re-education camps, but I will certainly ask to visit and make my own assessment," he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A look-alike of Adolf Hitler from the Netherlands attends a march of far-right supporters of the party

Europe's far right recalls rise of Nazis: UN expert

S Diduni Nihansa, who was wounded in the Easter Sunday bombing at St Sebastian’s Church, in a hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Apr 29, 2019. Some children suffered terrible injuries in the bombings. But for many others, witnesses to unimaginable scenes of carnage, the wounds are psychological. The New York Times

For SL’s children, the deepest scars are not physical

Sri Lankan Special Task Force soldiers stand guard in front of a mosque as a Muslim man walks past him during the Friday prayers at a mosque, five days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on Catholic churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 26, 2019. REUTERS

Ghettoisation bred terror in Sri Lanka

Representational Image. Reuters

Sri Lanka to ban face veil

Sefat Ullah sued

Representational Image: Butler trainee Ben Mandeng serves a glass of champagne to course manager Sara Vestin during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, Britain, July 18, 2013. Reuters

Are you a very English butler?

The emblem of the Supreme Court is seen on a gate of the court in New Delhi, India, September 28, 2018. Reuters

India court considers call to open mosques to women

Cast into danger, women find a haven

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.