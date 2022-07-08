Twitter says it removes over 1 million spam accounts each day
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jul 2022 10:03 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2022 10:03 AM BdST
Twitter removes more than 1 million spam accounts each day, executives told reporters in a briefing on Thursday, providing new insight into efforts to reduce harmful automated bots as billionaire Elon Musk has demanded more details from the social media company.
The briefing comes after Musk threatened to halt a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter unless the company showed proof that spam and bot accounts were fewer than 5% of users who see advertising on the social media service.
Musk previously tweeted that one of his biggest priorities after acquiring Twitter is to "defeat the spam bots or die trying."
On a conference call, the company reiterated that spam accounts were well under 5% of users who are served advertising, a figure that has been unchanged in its public filings since 2013.
Human reviewers manually examine thousands of Twitter accounts at random and use a combination of public and private data in order to calculate and report to shareholders the proportion of spam and bot accounts on the service, Twitter said.
The company said it does not believe a calculation of such accounts could be performed externally because it would require private information, but declined to comment on the type of data it would provide to Musk.
- Musk breaks silence on Twitter
- Politics trumps business in Truth Social’s war on Big Tech
- Meta probing Sandberg's use of company resources
- Musk's Twitter deal threats put new financing on ice
- YouTube could be liable for unauthorised uploads
- EU acted like a fishing trawler in Meta searches: lawyer
- The afterlife of a mass shooting’s livestream online
- Twitter to tackle Ukraine misinformation with warning labels
- Twitter battles India for control of social media content
- Musk breaks silence on Twitter, posts a picture with the pope
- Politics trumps business in Truth Social’s war on Big Tech
- Meta probing Sheryl Sandberg's use of company resources
- Musk's Twitter deal threats put new financing on ice
- YouTube could be liable for unauthorised uploads if slow to act, German court rules
Most Read
- Motorcycles banned from launches during Eid-ul-Azha
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Boris Johnson quits as UK prime minister, dragged down by scandals
- A BGB woman gives birth near Padma Bridge toll plaza
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Life in Dhaka takes a hit as blackouts are back with vengeance
- Accidents clog northbound traffic ahead of Eid rush
- US sanctions on Russia endangering people worldwide, says Hasina
- National University expels student for harassing Hindu teacher, 'inciting religious tensions'
- Call for Bangladesh to cut work hours as power crunch could linger through September