New UK finance minister deletes tweet erroneously saying Japan's Abe had died
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jul 2022 02:10 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jul 2022 02:10 PM BdST
Britain's new finance minister Nadhim Zahawi sent his condolences on Friday to Japan in the mistaken belief that former prime minister Shinzo Abe had died after being shot by an attacker, although Abe is still alive.
Zahawi, appointed on Tuesday as the government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson started to collapse, later deleted the tweet.
Britain's finance ministry said Zahawi had made a genuine mistake and was expressing his reaction to a horrific incident.
Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was shot on Friday while campaigning for a parliamentary election. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Abe, 67, was in a grave condition.
"Heart breaking news from Japan," he wrote on Twitter at 06:07 local time. "PM Shinzo Abe has died after being shot by an attacker. We enter politics to serve and try and make the world a better place, a good man has lost his life in pursuit of that noble aim.
"May he rest in eternal peace."
Johnson, who will step down in the coming months after his Conservative Party turned against him, said he was "utterly appalled and saddened to hear about the despicable attack on Shinzo Abe. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones".
- New UK FM deletes tweet saying Abe had died
- Twitter removes over 1m spam accounts each day
- Musk breaks silence on Twitter
- Politics trumps business in Truth Social’s war on Big Tech
- Meta probing Sandberg's use of company resources
- Musk's Twitter deal threats put new financing on ice
- YouTube could be liable for unauthorised uploads
- EU acted like a fishing trawler in Meta searches: lawyer
- New UK finance minister deletes tweet erroneously saying Japan's Abe had died
- Twitter says it removes over 1 million spam accounts each day
- Twitter battles India for control of social media content
- Musk breaks silence on Twitter, posts a picture with the pope
- Politics trumps business in Truth Social’s war on Big Tech
- Meta probing Sheryl Sandberg's use of company resources
Most Read
- Motorcycles banned from launches during Eid-ul-Azha
- Boris Johnson quits as UK prime minister, dragged down by scandals
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Japan's Abe in grave condition after being shot making election speech
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- A BGB woman gives birth near Padma Bridge toll plaza
- Bangladesh looks for answers as crippling power outages loom large
- US sanctions on Russia endangering people worldwide, says Hasina
- Putin warns the West Ukraine 'heading for tragedy'
- Call for Bangladesh to cut work hours as power crunch could linger through September