Russia to restrict Facebook access for 'censoring' its media
>>Alexander Marrow and Elizabeth Culliford, Reuters
Published: 26 Feb 2022 01:50 AM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2022 01:50 AM BdST
Russia said on Friday it was partially limiting access to Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook, accusing it of "censoring" Russian media, the latest in a series of steps against US social media giants and announced a day after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Moscow has been trying to exert tighter control over the internet and big tech for years, something critics say threatens individual and corporate freedom, and is part of a wider crackdown against outspoken opponents of the Kremlin.
The state communications regulator said Facebook had ignored its demands to lift restrictions on four Russian media outlets on its platform - RIA news agency, the Defence Ministry's Zvezda TV, and websites gazeta.ru and lenta.ru.
Meta's vice president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said in a statement on Twitter: "Yesterday, Russian authorities ordered us to stop the independent fact-checking and labelling of content posted to Facebook by four Russian state-owned media organisations. We refused. As a result, they have announced they will be restricting the use of our services."
It was not immediately clear what Russia's restrictions on Facebook would involve. Last year Moscow slowed down the speed of Twitter in a punitive move.
"In accordance with the decision of the General Prosecutor's Office, starting from Feb 25, partial access restrictions are being imposed by Roskomnadzor on the Facebook social network," the regulator, Roskomnadzor, said in a statement.
Moscow has also increased pressure on domestic media, threatening to block reports that contain what it describes as "false information" regarding its military operation in Ukraine, where Russian missiles were pounding Kyiv and families cowered in shelters.
Meta has already irked Russia's authorities. Moscow routinely fines the company small sums for what it says is a failure to delete illegal content quickly enough.
In December, it issued a much bigger fine of 2 billion roubles ($24.27 million) for what it described as a repeated failure to delete content.
($1 = 82.3984 roubles)
