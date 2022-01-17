Twitter expands feature allowing users to flag misleading tweets
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Jan 2022 11:19 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2022 11:19 PM BdST
Twitter Inc said on Monday it will expand its test feature which allows users to flag misleading content on its social media platform to Brazil, Spain and the Philippines.
The company had introduced the pilot test of the feature in August last year, as a part of its effort to reduce misinformation on its platform.
It was first tested in the United States, Australia and South Korea.
Since it was first announced, Twitter said it has received around 3 million reports from users who have used it to flag tweets which they believe are in violation of its policies.
The social media giant last year launched another programme called Birdwatch, which lets participants write notes and provide additional context to misleading tweets, though those notes are held on a separate website.
