Enter the Zuckerverse? Social media churns with new names for Facebook
>> Nivedita Balu and Antonio Denti, Reuters
Published: 21 Oct 2021 12:36 AM BdST Updated: 21 Oct 2021 12:36 AM BdST
Zuckerverse. Timesuck. Faceplant.
They're just a few of the suggestions being bandied around online following reports that Facebook plans to rebrand itself with a new group name. The company refused to comment on rumour or speculation, of course, but the Twitterati had no problem.
The debate careered from sensible to screwball to strange.
"Meta" was one of the more sober trending suggestions, referring to Facebook's reported desire to assume a name that focuses on the metaverse, a virtual environment where users can hang out.
Bookface, Facegram, Facetagram, FreeFace, FreeTalk, World Changer.
On the wilder side, Twitter user Dave Pell drew a comparison with musician Kanye West who recently changed his name to "Ye".
"It would be awesome if Facebook changes its name to Ye," he said.
Several humorous suggestions reflected online speculation that the alleged rebrand was driven by founder Mark Zuckerberg's yearning to make Facebook "cool" once more.
The platform has been deserted by many younger users who have moved to apps like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, and has become increasingly populated by older people.
"Teenage Wasteland", one wit suggested.
"The Old People's App because that's what us younger people call it," college student Vittoria Esteves told Reuters in Rome.
"Boomerville", suggested Marco, referring to so-called baby boomers born in the years following World War II.
'STREISAND EFFECT'
The online naming feast was sparked by a report on the Verge tech site that a newly named group would act as a parent for all the company's brands, including Facebook itself, Instagram and WhatsApp, and reflect a focus on virtual and augmented reality.
An announcement is expected next week, according to the report.
Many suggestions however reflected the public's concern about how the company handles user safety and hate speech. Internal documents leaked by a whistleblower formed the basis for a US Senate hearing last week.
"Fakebook", for example. Tracebook.
Other people were sceptical whether a name change would be enough to detract from the growing legal and regulatory scrutiny that has tarnished the company's reputation.
"It's going to be the Barbra Streisand effect thing going on," said 20-year old Glasgow student Thomas van der Hoven, referring to the phenomenon where seeking to suppress something inadvertently turbo-charges popular interest in it.
"So they're going to try and change it, and then that's just going to put the spotlight on the fact that they're changing it. Why are they changing this?" he added. "So it's probably going to spit back in their face at some point."
- Social media churns with new names for Facebook
- Instagram struggles with fears of losing young users
- Father of slain journo asks regulators to probe Facebook
- Facebook to change rules on attacking public figures
- Thai monks' livestream mixes Buddhism and jokes
- Missing apostrophe lands man in defamation court
- Facebook employees divided on whistleblower’s testimony
- Facebook to 'nudge' teens away from harmful content
- Enter the Zuckerverse? Social media churns with new names for Facebook
- Facebook plans to change its name: The Verge
- Instagram struggles with fears of losing Its ‘pipeline’: Young users
- Father of killed reporter asks regulators to investigate Facebook
- Facebook to change rules on attacking public figures on its platforms
- Thai monks' livestream mixes Buddhism and jokes but not all are laughing
Most Read
- Shakib, Naim star as Bangladesh beat Oman to stay alive in T20 World Cup
- Facebook plans to change its name: The Verge
- Thousands flee Myanmar for India amid fears of a growing refugee crisis
- Chhatak Police Station chief recalled after livestreaming interrogation on Facebook
- No virus deaths in Dhaka, the first time in 18 months
- Bangladesh to start annual exams for classes VI to IX on Nov 24
- Taliban praise suicide bombers, offer families cash and land
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- Police urge citizens not to be misled by rumours, provocation as 7 die in communal violence
- In a first, surgeons attached a pig kidney to a human — and it worked