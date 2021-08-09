Facebook pressed by US lawmakers on disabling NYU research accounts
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Aug 2021 04:24 PM BdST Updated: 09 Aug 2021 04:24 PM BdST
US lawmakers pressed Facebook Inc on Monday on why it disabled the accounts of researchers studying political ads on the social media platform, saying it was "imperative" that experts be allowed to look into "harmful activity ... proliferating on its platforms."
Facebook said on Tuesday it had cut off the personal accounts and access of a group of New York University researchers, citing concerns about other users' privacy.
Senators Amy Klobuchar, Mark Warner and Chris Coons pressed Facebook in a letter to Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to answer a series of questions. These include how many researchers or journalists have had their accounts disabled this year, why, and how was Facebook changing its terms of service to better accommodate research.
Facebook has said that the research violated rules to protect the privacy of the social media company's users.
Facebook paid a record $5 billion fine in 2019 to resolve allegations it had violated a Federal Trade Commission consent order by misleading users about how much control they had over their personal data.
Separately, the FTC sued Facebook in December for allegedly violating antitrust law. That complaint was dismissed and the agency has an Aug. 19 deadline to refile it. read more
In the letter, the lawmakers also asked how the NYU researchers' work hurt people's privacy. They referenced a letter from Samuel Levine, the FTC's acting director of consumer protection, which said the NYU research did not violate a consent agreement between the agency and Facebook. read more
"Does Facebook intend to restore the Ad Observatory researchers' access?" the lawmakers asked, giving the company until Aug 20 to reply.
- US lawmakers press Facebook on disabling NYU accounts
- YouTube to pay $100m to Shorts creators
- Facebook to restrict ad targeting of under-18
- Facebook wants you to connect with God
- Facebook decided faith groups are good for business
- Have you posted your résumé on TikTok?
- The anti-vaccine movement is much bigger than Facebook
- Facebook will invest over $1bn in content creators
- Facebook pressed by US lawmakers on disabling NYU research accounts
- YouTube begins paying out $100m to creators using its short-form video feature
- Facebook will restrict ad targeting of under-18
- Facebook wants you to connect with God. On Facebook
- Facebook decided faith groups are good for business. Now, it wants your prayers
- Job-hunters, have you posted your résumé on TikTok?
Most Read
- Bangladesh to lift most lockdown restrictions on Aug 11
- Police investigating reports on Pori Moni’s links to banker
- Police open probe into former ADC Saklain-Pori Moni scandal
- Barca lawyer files complaint over PSG’s FFP violation to halt Messi’s move
- Bangladesh logs 241 virus deaths, 10,299 cases in a day
- Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants
- Three arrested for hacking Shawpno’s system
- Pori Moni’s costume designer Jimy arrested, director Chayanika Chowdhury released
- Bangladesh bars banks from lowering deposit rate below inflation
- ADC Golam Saklain removed from DB over ‘misconduct’ as ties to Pori Moni unravel