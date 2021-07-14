Facebook and Instagram will invest over $1 bn in content creators
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jul 2021 11:45 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2021 11:45 PM BdST
Facebook Inc will invest over $1 billion to support content creators through the end of 2022, the social media giant said Wednesday, as it aims to compete with platforms like TikTok and YouTube for the attention of top social media personalities.
The investments will include bonus programmes to pay creators who hit certain milestones on its apps, including photo-sharing network Instagram, and fund users to produce content, Facebook said.
On Facebook, video creators and online gamers will receive a monthly bonus if they hit milestones for earnings Stars, a form of digital tipping that fans can use to pay their favorite creators during live-streamed videos.
Instagram's bonus programs will include incentives to use Reels, its copycat TikTok feature that showcases short-form video clips. Creators will earn money based on how their Reels videos perform, the company said.
Facebook is opening its wallet to court creators as rival social media platforms are wooing top influencers with millions of fans. TikTok has committed to spending $2 billion to support creators over three years, while Snap Inc's Snapchat previously paid creators a total of $1 million per day to post popular short-form videos on its service.
- Facebook will invest over $1bn in content creators
- Twitter sees jump in govt demands to remove content
- Former Trump aide launches social media site
- India says Twitter must obey its laws
- Twitter faces new headache in India over map
- Facebook goes boring. yes!
- India's IT minister slams Twitter
- India slams Twitter for not complying with IT rules
- Facebook and Instagram will invest over $1 bn in content creators
- Twitter sees jump in govt demands to remove content of journalists, news outlets
- Former Trump aide Miller launches social media site GETTR
- India says US social media giants must obey its laws
- Twitter faces new headache in India over country map
- Facebook goes boring. yes!
Most Read
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Two airlines to resume domestic flights in Bangladesh on Jul 15
- Barcelona wants to keep Lionel Messi, but La Liga may not allow it
- Digital Haat launched for nationwide Eid cattle trading
- Bangladesh lifts virus lockdown restrictions for Eid
- Kishwar, who ‘reimagined’ Bengali dishes in MasterChef Australia 2021, finishes third
- Bangladesh logs 210 virus deaths, 12,383 cases in a day
- Experts see increased infection risks as Bangladesh suspends COVID curbs
- Traffic, crowds swell on Dhaka streets on the final day of lockdown
- Bangladesh to buy Sinopharm vaccine at lower price