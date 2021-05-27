Turkish mobster's videos targeting top politicians draw millions of views
>> Reuters
Published: 27 May 2021 01:02 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2021 01:02 PM BdST
When Sedat Peker, a convicted Turkish mob boss, began posting videos on social media earlier this month in which he made uncorroborated claims of corruption, murder and drug running against top politicians, millions of Turks tuned in to watch.
Among them was Can Gumusbas, a digital marketing specialist who has been following the Peker videos on his laptop at home. The 27-year-old believes prosecutors should open an investigation into the claims.
"If nothing is done, the idea of Turkey being a democratic state of law will become nonsensical," he said.
Alara, a public relations specialist who declined to give her last name, has also been glued to her computer screen.
Like many viewers, she questioned the veracity of Peker's allegations, but said one reason for people's fascination was that the videos bypassed traditional media in Turkey, much of which is controlled by the state.
"It reflects the times that we are in, because you have a mafia boss who is live-streaming ... and he can talk about various things, his own topics without any filters," Alara, also 27, told Reuters.
The seven videos Peker has posted so far have been viewed more than 56 million times on YouTube.
Some Turks see them as an embarrassment for President Tayyip Erdogan's government, which has ruled Turkey for nearly two decades and vaunted its success in breaking ties between the state and mafia.
Opposition parties have called for the resignation of Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, the main target of Peker's rambling monologues, in which he speaks from behind a desk in a mixture of street jargon and political rhetoric.
"You cannot handle this by going on screens and blathering," said IYI Party leader Meral Aksener.
Soylu has rejected accusations against him, which include extending Peker's police protection after he left jail and warning him of a crackdown on his organisation, calling them "disgusting lies" and a plot against the country.
Soylu filed a criminal complaint against Peker and said he was being targeted because of his fight against organised crime.
Asked in a televised interview why millions had watched the videos, Soylu snapped back that millions also watched child pornography.
Erdogan weighed into the issue on Wednesday and implied support for Soylu, telling parliament the government was chasing criminal gang members "no matter where in the world they run to."
Peker, 49, rose to prominence in the 1990s as a mob figure and was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2007 for crimes including forming and leading a criminal gang. He has served several sentences in Turkey and has said he is now in Dubai.
Reuters could not verify his current location.
For investigative journalist Gokcer Tahincioglu, Peker's videos feel like "live reporting from inside the gang" and should be taken seriously.
"There is a confessor who is not anonymous and who wants to speak of his own accord. Why shouldn't he be heard? He must be heard," he told Reuters.
Galip Dalay, a fellow at the Robert Bosch Academy in Berlin, said the accusations could make life hard for Erdogan, who relies on cabinet members like Soylu to shore up support among nationalist allies in parliament.
Removing Soylu could hurt the president's political base, Dalay said, while leaving him in his post might be seen as a sign of weakness.
"None of Erdogan's options are easy."
- Turkish mobster's videos targeting politicians draw million views
- Facebook to take action against users sharing misinformation
- TikTok, the fastest way on earth to become a food star
- Indonesian faces jail for Tiktok clip denigrating Palestine
- The new online, global Arab street
- Trump is still Mark Zuckerberg’s problem
- Facebook to pay $5m to local journalists
- India's removal of tweets critical of COVID response deemed 'dangerous'
- Turkish mobster's videos targeting top politicians draw millions of views
- Facebook to take action against users repeatedly sharing misinformation
- TikTok, the fastest way on earth to become a food star
- After verification freeze, here's how you can get Twitter's blue check mark
- Indonesian faces jail for Tiktok clip denigrating Palestine
- The new Arab street: Online, global and growing
Most Read
- Bangladesh agrees $200 million currency swap deal to help Sri Lanka
- Government to end honours and master’s courses at private colleges
- James Bond, meet Jeff Bezos: Amazon makes $8.45 billion deal for MGM
- Bangladesh logs 17 virus deaths, lowest daily count in over two months
- Tens of thousands homeless in eastern India after cyclone batters coast
- Bangladesh remains ‘largely unscathed’ as Cyclone Yaas moves into India
- Bangladeshis will be prosecuted if they travel to Israel, says FM Momen
- William Shakespeare, first man in Britain to receive COVID vaccine, dies at 81
- Bangladesh plans school restart on Jun 13
- Immunity to the coronavirus may persist for years, scientists find