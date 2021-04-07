Facebook says data on 530 million users 'scraped' before September 2019

Business Insider reported last week that phone numbers and other details from user profiles were available in a public database. Facebook said "malicious actors" had obtained the data prior to September 2019 by "scraping" profiles using a vulnerability in the social media service's tool to sync contacts.

The company said it identified the issue at the time and modified the tool.

"As a result of the action we took, we are confident that the specific issue that allowed them to scrape this data in 2019 no longer exists," Facebook said in a blog post.