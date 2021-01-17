Facebook to ban ads promoting weapon accessories, protective gear in US
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Jan 2021 08:51 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2021 08:51 AM BdST
Facebook Inc said on Saturday it will ban advertisements for weapon accessories and protective equipment in the United States with immediate effect until at least two days after US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan 20.
Following the attack by supporters of President Donald Trump against the US Capitol on Jan 6, the social media company said it will now prohibit ads for accessories such as gun safes, vests and gun holsters in the United States.
“We already prohibit ads for weapons, ammunition and weapon enhancements like silencers. But we will now also prohibit ads for accessories,” Facebook said in a blog post.
Three US senators sent a letter to Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Friday asking him to permanently block advertisements of products that are clearly designed to be used in armed combat.
The senators, all Democrats, said the company must take this and other actions to “hold itself accountable for how domestic enemies of the United States have used the company’s products and platform to further their own illicit aims.”
Facebook on Friday blocked the creation of any new Facebook events in close proximity to places such as the White House and US Capitol in Washington, as well as state capitol buildings, through Jan 20.
The FBI has warned of armed protests being planned for Washington and all 50 state capitals in the run-up to the inauguration.
Buzzfeed reported this week that Facebook has been running ads for military equipment next to content promoting election misinformation and news about the violence on Jan 6.
A Facebook company spokesperson said all the pages identified in the Buzzfeed story had been removed, and that the company was working with intelligence and terrorism experts and law enforcement.
- Facebook to ban ads promoting weapon accessories, protective gear in US
- Inside Twitter’s decision to cut off Trump
- WhatsApp delays privacy changes amid user backlash
- What was Donald Trump’s Twitter?
- YouTube suspends Trump’s channel for at least seven days
- In silencing president, two tech giants show where power now lies
Most Read
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Bangladesh records lowest temperature of the season in Naogaon's Badalgachhi
- SEC boss warns against market foul play
- US says Capitol rioters meant to 'capture and assassinate' officials
- Should Bangladesh worry about the side effects of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine?
- Bangladesh reports 578 new virus cases, deaths rise by 21
- Sanitation worker gets first shot as India launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign
- WhatsApp delays privacy changes amid user backlash
- US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran in final days of Trump presidency
- Police bust extortion ring, arrest 6 suspects