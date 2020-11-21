Twitter to hand over @POTUS account to Biden on Jan 20
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Nov 2020 10:48 PM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2020 10:48 PM BdST
Twitter Inc will transfer control of the @POTUS account to the Joe Biden administration on Jan 20, the company said.
The @POTUS account is the official account of the President of the United States and is separate from the @realDonaldTrump account that President Donald Trump uses to tweet.
"Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021. As we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records," the company confirmed to Reuters on Saturday.
Twitter will also hand over other White House institutional accounts, like @FLOTUS, @VP, and @whitehouse, on inauguration day.
The development was reported earlier by Politico which added that the handover of the @POTUS handle requires no sharing of information between the outgoing Trump team and incoming Biden team.
It also reported that Twitter will meet transition officials of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the coming months to discuss the particulars of how the new administration will use Twitter.
Biden, who has reached the two-week mark since becoming president-elect, is preparing to take office on Jan. 20, but Trump has refused to concede and is seeking to invalidate or overturn the results through lawsuits and recounts in a number of states, claiming - without proof - widespread voter fraud.
- Twitter to hand over @POTUS account to Biden on Jan 20
- Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook
- Get all you can from LinkedIn
- What to expect from social media on Election Day
- Twitter, Facebook flag Trump posts on US election eve
- Facebook launches dating service in Europe
- Trump taunts Stahl after cutting off interview
- Pakistan rescinds TikTok ban
Most Read
- RAB arrests gold trader over ‘illicit’ assets, firearms
- South Korean embassy in Dhaka closes temporarily after staffer contracts COVID-19
- German doctor arrested on suspicion of killing coronavirus patients
- Bangladeshi couple pleads guilty in US court to helping ISIS
- We cannot put students’ lives at risk by reopening schools: Hasina
- Dog relocation stops in Dhaka South, but for how long?
- Police seize 31 crude bombs in Dhaka’s Uttara
- Police identify three BNP-affiliated activists as Dhaka bus arsonists
- Bangladesh posts 1,847 new virus cases, deaths jump by 28
- Pfizer applies for emergency FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine