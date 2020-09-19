TikTok files complaint against Trump administration to try to block US ban
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Sep 2020 03:04 PM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2020 03:04 PM BdST
Popular video-sharing app TikTok has asked a US judge to block the Trump administration from enforcing a ban on the Chinese social media network, according to court documents filed late on Friday.
TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance Ltd, filed a complaint in a Washington federal court challenging the recent prohibitory moves by the Trump administration.
The US Commerce Department announced a ban on Friday blocking people in the United States from downloading Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat and TikTok starting Sept 20.
The ban was being introduced for political reasons, TikTok and ByteDance alleged in their complaint. TikTok also said the ban would violate the company's First Amendment rights.
US President Donald Trump, who has been locked in a long-running trade dispute with China, issued an executive order on Aug 6 that prohibited US transactions with the Chinese owners of messaging app WeChat and TikTok.
Both ByteDance and TikTok are seeking a "declaratory" judgment and an order "invalidating and preliminarily and permanently enjoining the Prohibitions and the August 6 order," according to the complaint.
The White House did not immediately respond when Reuters contacted it for comment early on Saturday.
TikTok, which has over 100 million users in the United States, said the ban would "irreversibly destroy the TikTok business in the US."
- TikTok files complaint against Trump administration
- EU urges Facebook, Google, Twitter to do more against fake news
- ByteDance to hand out cash bonuses to staff
- Facebook appoints Bangla-speaking supervisor
- Facebook blocks livestream of euthanasia campaigner's death
- Facebook accused of favouring BJP
- Facebook improving hate speech detection for Myanmar election
- Facebook warns to block news stories in Australia
Most Read
- Shah Ahmed Shafi, chief of Bangladesh Islamist group Hifazat-e Islam, dies
- Education board chairmen to meet on HSC, equivalent exams
- Woman arrested on charges of swindling men in matrimony fraud
- Bangladesh Attorney General Mahbubey Alam moved to intensive care
- BNP rips into Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam over his article on democracy
- Shafi loses control over Hathazari madrasa giving in to two days of protests
- Eight arrested over deadly mosque blasts in Narayanganj
- Apparel group says broad ban on China's Xinjiang cotton impossible to enforce
- Bangladesh universities were recovering from years of gap. Then came COVID-19
- Hundreds of Bangladesh-bound onion trucks stranded at Indian ports