Facebook appoints Bangla-speaking Bangladeshi content supervisor
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Sep 2020 07:40 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2020 07:40 PM BdST
Facebook Inc has employed a Bangla-speaking Bangladeshi to administer Bangladeshi content and swiftly resolve any related issues which may occur on the social media utility.
The decision to appoint Sabhanaz Rashid Diya as the supervisor for Bangladeshi content was announced at a virtual meeting from Facebook’s regional headquarter in Singapore on Monday, Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar said.
“We can communicate with her very easily and get responses very quickly due to the appointment of a Bangla-speaking official for Bangladesh,” the minister said and added that many other topics were discussed in the three-hour meeting.
More to follow
