Facebook appoints Bangla-speaking Bangladeshi content supervisor

The decision to appoint Sabhanaz Rashid Diya as the supervisor for Bangladeshi content was announced at a virtual meeting from Facebook’s regional headquarter in Singapore on Monday, Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar said.

“We can communicate with her very easily and get responses very quickly due to the appointment of a Bangla-speaking official for Bangladesh,” the minister said and added that many other topics were discussed in the three-hour meeting.

More to follow