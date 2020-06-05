Twitter disables Trump campaign tribute to George Floyd due to copyright complaint

The tribute video, three minutes and forty-five seconds long, was posted on June 3 on Twitter, reports Reuters.

Trump has been at loggerheads with the social networking firm recently, signing an executive order to scrap or weaken a law that has long protected social media platforms from liability for content posted by their users after Twitter attached a fact-check label on his tweets about mail-in voting.

Twitter also hid a tweet by the US president behind a warning for the first time, accusing him of breaking its rules by 'glorifying violence' in a message that said looters at protests in Minneapolis would be shot.

Trump, who has more than 80 million followers on Twitter, responded by accusing the company of targeting him and other conservatives for censorship.

He once again threatened new regulation on internet companies and called on Congress to revoke a law, known as Section 230, that protects online platforms from lawsuits over content.