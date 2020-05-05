Home > social media

Indian police investigate after rape chat group sparks online backlash

>>Thomson Reuters Foundation

Published: 05 May 2020 05:19 PM BdST Updated: 05 May 2020 05:19 PM BdST

Delhi police were on Tuesday investigating an online chat group that made light of gang-rape and caused a backlash on social media over trivialising sexual assault, with one teenage boy questioned.

An Instagram chat group called "bois locker room" was the top trending hashtag on Twitter India, with many tweets using screenshots from the group to highlight derogatory comments made about women, sexism or victim blaming.

Sexual violence against women has become a major issue in India since the 2012 gang-rape and murder of a woman on a bus in New Delhi that prompted tough new laws, but implementation has been poor and the attacks shown no signs of let-up.

"Based on the information online and our technical investigation, we identified a boy and apprehended him," Anyesh Roy, deputy commissioner of police in the Delhi Police's cyber crime unit told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"We took relevant details from him and he was handed over to his parents," he added. "We have seized his mobile phone."

He said investigations into other people in the group chat were ongoing relating to breaches of various laws including transmitting obscene material and insulting the modesty of women.

On Monday, the state-run Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the police requesting action be taken against the members of the chat group, and sent another notice to Instagram seeking details of the group's members.

A representative for Facebook, which owns Instagram, said it did "not allow behaviour that promotes sexual violence or exploits anyone, especially women and young people".

Action is taken against any content that violates the platform's community standards, the representative added.

In India one woman reported a rape every 15 minutes on average in 2018, according to government data, underlining the country's dismal reputation as one of the worst places in the world to be female.

India in March hanged four men convicted of the 2012 bus gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old student, a case that put the international spotlight on sexual violence against women in the country.

A Thomson Reuters Foundation poll of gender experts in 2018 rated India as the world's most dangerous country for women.

Twitter backlash said the attitude to women had to change.

"For this locker room story that got out, there must be thousands more around ... dangerous masculinity and sexism will still exist," wrote Twitter user @justyashgoyal.

"Objectification of women must stop and it can only be done by educating youth," wrote another Twitter user @tripathiharsh02.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Resident doctors and medical students from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) attend a candle-lit march to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman on the outskirts of Hyderabad, in New Delhi, India, December 3, 2019. REUTERS

India launches probe against rape chat group

Tracing the origin of a poem on epidemic

Govt warns against virus disinformation

Outside Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, Sept 19, 2019. The New York Times

Twitter blocks article promoting ‘chickenpox parties’

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California, US, July 22, 2019. REUTERS

Twitter bans posts 'dehumanising' people

A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken Jan 6, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus: Facebook to ban misleading ads

The Facebook campus in Menlo Park, Calif, Sep 18, 2019. The New York Times

Facebook vs Bloomberg campaign vs the internet

Indian security forces stand guard at the site of a grenade explosion in Srinagar Feb 6, 2020. REUTERS

India cracks down on VPNs in Kashmir

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.