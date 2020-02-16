Home > social media

Treat us like something between a telco and a newspaper, says Facebook's Zuckerberg

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Feb 2020 12:34 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2020 12:34 PM BdST

Online content should be regulated with a system somewhere between the existing rules used for the telecoms and media industries, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told global leaders and security chiefs on Saturday.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Zuckerberg said Facebook had improved its work countering online election interference, and expanded on his previous calls for regulation of social media firms.

“I do think that there should be regulation on harmful content ... there’s a question about which framework you use for this,” Zuckerberg said during a question and answer session.

“Right now there are two frameworks that I think people have for existing industries - there’s like newspapers and existing media, and then there’s the telco-type model, which is ‘the data just flows through you’, but you’re not going to hold a telco responsible if someone says something harmful on a phone line.”

“I actually think where we should be is somewhere in between,” he said.

Facebook and social media giants including Twitter and Alphabet’s Google have come under increasing pressure to better combat governments and political groups using their platforms to spread false and misleading information.

Zuckerberg said he now employed 35,000 people to review online content and implement security measures.

Those teams and Facebook’s automated technology currently suspend more than 1 million fake accounts each day, he said, adding that “the vast majority are detected within minutes of signing up.”

“Our budget is bigger today than the whole revenue of the company when we went public in 2012, when we had a billion users,” he said.

“I’m proud of the results but we will definitely have to stay vigilant.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS

Facebook's Twitter account hacked

Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco, Sep 19, 2019. The New York Times

Twitter moves to target fake videos and photos

Facebook branding is seen in a workspace at the company's offices in London, Britain, January 20, 2020. REUTERS

Facebook restricts business travel to China

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Myanmar President Win Myint and Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attend a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Myanmar and China in Naypyidaw, Myanmar, January 17, 2020. Photo taken on January 17, 2020, Myanmar News Agency/Pool via REUTER

Facebook apologises after vulgar translation of Xi’s name

An undated handout image shows Asheen Phansey, an adjunct professor at Babson College, who wrote on his personal Facebook page on Jan 5 that Iran’s supreme leader should “tweet a list of 52 sites of beloved American cultural heritage that he would bomb.

US professor fired over social media post

A smartphone user shows the Facebook application on his phone in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, in this photo illustration, May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Brazil fines Facebook $1.6m

FILE PHOTO: Facebook logos are seen on a screen in this picture illustration taken Dec 2, 2019. REUTERS

Facebook discovers AI being used to disinform

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter logo and binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019. REUTERS

Twitter suspends accounts linked to Saudi spying case

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.