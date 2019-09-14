Home > social media

Facebook fact-checker finds Conservatives ran ads with altered BBC headline

   

Published: 14 Sep 2019 09:16 PM BdST Updated: 14 Sep 2019 09:16 PM BdST

One of Facebook’s third-party fact-checkers accused Britain’s governing Conservative Party on Friday of misrepresenting a BBC News article in its ads on the social media platform.

UK fact-checking charity Full Fact found that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party has been funding ads on Facebook that link to a BBC article with an apparently altered headline that reads “£14 billion pound cash boost for schools.”

The actual BBC story is headlined “School spending: Multi-billion pound cash boost announced,” and instead puts the number at £7.1 billion, criticising the government’s use of £14 billion pound figure as not the usual way of calculating spending.

Full Fact, which is part of the third-party fact-checking programme created by Facebook to fight misinformation on the platform, said it had been scrutinizing online advertising ahead of a possible snap election in the country.

“It is wrong for the work of independent journalists to be altered in this way and misleading for readers,” said Will Moy, chief executive of Full Fact.

The charity said it had raised its concerns with Facebook. A Facebook spokesman said the company was looking into the ads in question.

The Conservative Party and the BBC did not immediately reply to requests for comment, but the article’s author, BBC journalist Sean Coughlan, pointed out on Twitter that “the only reference to the £14bn figure in the story is from the head of stats saying it’s not a correct figure to use.”

The story included analysis from Robert Cuffe, the BBC’s head of statistics, who said that the government was not calculating the spending increase in the normal way.

“Describing this as a £14bn increase would make the government seem more generous than it is in fact being,” Cuffe wrote in the analysis.

Full Fact said that the BBC told the fact-checkers that it had never changed the headline of the article. Facebook confirmed that headlines can be altered when running ads on the platform.

“We are working to put safeguards in place to ensure publishers have control over the way their headlines appear in advertisements,” the Facebook spokesman told Reuters.

The fact-checkers said that versions of the Facebook ad using the altered headline have been viewed between 220,000 and 510,000 times since Sept 2. The ads were showing as “inactive” in Facebook’s public ad library at the time of writing.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Conservatives ran Facebook ads with altered BBC headline

FILE PHOTO: The Facebook application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. REUTERS

Facebook suspends Netanyahu campaign bot

FILE PHOTO: Cuba's First Secretary of the Communist Party and former President Raul Castro (L) talks with Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez during an event with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) at the Capitol, in Havana, Cuba July 24, 2019. REUTERS

Twitter blocks account of Raul Castro

A bagpiper went to the beach and played  “Amazing Grace” and “Taps” for the stranded Jeep, which was the subject of much social media attention. The New York Times

Stranded jeep becomes social media sensation

FILE PHOTO: Family members of disappeared Maldivian journalist Ahmed Rilwan Abdulla participate in an event to mark the

Maldives journalist was killed by Islamist militants

Protesters check their phones as they take part in a protest inside the Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China August 21, 2019. REUTERS

Messaging app to mask identity of HK protesters

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logo in this picture illustration taken Mar 28, 2018. REUTERS

YouTube faces $200m fine for privacy breaches

Filmmaker Min Htin Ko Ko Gyi is escorted out by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug 29, 2019. REUTERS

Myanmar jails filmmaker for criticising military

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.