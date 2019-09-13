Home > social media

Twitter blocks accounts of Raul Castro and Cuban state-run media

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Sep 2019 11:30 AM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2019 11:30 AM BdST

US social media company Twitter Inc has blocked the accounts of Cuban Communist Party Leader Raul Castro, his daughter Mariela Castro and Cuba's top state-run media outlets, a move the Cuban Union of Journalists denounced as "massive censorship".

Dozens of accounts of journalists for Cuban state-run media as well as the official account for the Communications Ministry were also blocked in the crackdown late on Wednesday.

Asked to comment on the suspensions, a Twitter spokesman said that the company’s platform manipulation policies prohibit users artificially amplifying or disrupting conversations by using multiple accounts.

The Cuban Union of Journalists said Twitter had suspended individual accounts in the past which had been recovered.

The move came as President Miguel Diaz-Canel was addressing the nation on state-run TV, warning of an energy crisis due to US sanctions.

"What is new here is the massive scope of this act of cybernetic warfare, clearly planned, that aims to limit the freedom of expression of Cuban institutions and citizens and to silence the leaders of the revolution" it said in a statement.

Social media companies globally are under pressure to stem illicit online political influence campaigns.

Cuba is a one-party state where the government has a monopoly on public spaces and traditional media. While the top state-run media outlets have different profiles, they frequently publish similar if not identical articles.

Many Cuban state media, journalists and officials limit themselves to retweeting official statements. Government critics complain of "cybercatfishes", fake accounts pretending to support the government and attacking those who do not.

Some independent Cuban journalists chided officials for complaining of censorship when they indulge it at other times.

"Official Cuban press discovers 'freedom of expression' thanks to Twitter," wrote 14ymedio, the digital news outlet run by prominent dissident Yoani Sanchez.

"The censors get censored!," exclaimed Coco Fusco, a Cuban-American artist.

Cuba was featured on the list of 10 most censored countries worldwide released this week by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), headquartered in New York.

Independent journalism in Cuba is tolerated but not legal and the websites of several alternative outlets that are critical of the government are blocked on the island. Locals must use virtual private networks to access them.

"That the Cuban government censors is not an excuse to carry out censorship (against it)," said Elaine Diaz Rodriguez, founder of independent Cuban news outlet Periodismo de Barrio, condemning Twitter's move.

"And that the Cuban government creates false accounts does not mean all of its accounts are false."

Long one of the world's least connected countries, Cuba has been rapidly expanding web access in recent years, introducing mobile internet last December.

Cuban officials piled onto Twitter last year after Diaz-Canel opened an account and called for them to be more in touch with the people.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: The Facebook application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. REUTERS

Facebook suspends Netanyahu campaign bot

FILE PHOTO: Cuba's First Secretary of the Communist Party and former President Raul Castro (L) talks with Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez during an event with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) at the Capitol, in Havana, Cuba July 24, 2019. REUTERS

Twitter blocks account of Raul Castro

A bagpiper went to the beach and played  “Amazing Grace” and “Taps” for the stranded Jeep, which was the subject of much social media attention. The New York Times

Stranded jeep becomes social media sensation

FILE PHOTO: Family members of disappeared Maldivian journalist Ahmed Rilwan Abdulla participate in an event to mark the

Maldives journalist was killed by Islamist militants

Protesters check their phones as they take part in a protest inside the Yuen Long MTR station, the scene of an attack by suspected triad gang members a month ago, in Yuen Long, New Territories, Hong Kong, China August 21, 2019. REUTERS

Messaging app to mask identity of HK protesters

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logo in this picture illustration taken Mar 28, 2018. REUTERS

YouTube faces $200m fine for privacy breaches

Filmmaker Min Htin Ko Ko Gyi is escorted out by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug 29, 2019. REUTERS

Myanmar jails filmmaker for criticising military

Jonas Parello-Plesner, a former Danish Foreign Ministry official who reported an apparent recruiting attempt by Chinese agents that began over LinkedIn, in Copenhagen, Nov 9, 2018. Intelligence agencies in the United States, Britain, Germany and France are sounding warnings about foreign agents — often Chinese — approaching thousands of users on LinkedIn.

How China uses LinkedIn to recruit spies abroad

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.