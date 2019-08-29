Home > social media

Myanmar jails filmmaker for Facebook posts critical of military

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Aug 2019 04:45 PM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2019 04:45 PM BdST

A Myanmar court on Thursday sentenced a prominent filmmaker to one year in prison with hard labour for Facebook posts that criticised the military.

Min Htin Ko Ko Gyi was arrested in April and accused of breaking a colonial-era law that bans statements that could cause a soldier or other service member "to mutiny or otherwise disregard or fail in his duty".

His Facebook posts criticised the military's role in politics and the country's 2008 constitution, which was drawn up by the former ruling junta and which civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi is attempting to amend.

Speaking outside the court, Min Htin Ko Ko Gyi told reporters he had expected the verdict.

"Please, don't worry about me, I'll be back," he said. "I also want to urge everyone to march together vigorously for amending the constitution with our leaders".

Although Suu Kyi took power after a landslide election win in 2015, the charter reserves key political roles for the military, including a quarter of seats in parliament.

Her ruling National League for Democracy party has proposed gradually cutting the number of military representatives in parliament over a period of 15 years.

Government spokesman Zaw Htay said he could not immediately comment on the case.

Two military spokesmen did not answer calls seeking comment.

Min Htin Ko Ko Gyi's lawyer, Robert San Aung, told Reuters he would appeal the ruling.

"His writings do not comply with the characteristics of the section he was charged with," San Aung said. "It didn't cause mutiny or disrespect within the military".

Min Htin Ko Ko Gyi recently had surgery for liver cancer, San Aung said, adding that he worried about his client's health in prison.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners human rights group, 161 people are in jail or on trial in Myanmar on what the group says are politically motivated charges.

Maung Saungkha, an activist with the human rights organisation Athan, said the sentence was a "harsh blow to the freedom of speech in Myanmar".

Human Rights Watch also condemned the ruling.

"Min Htin Ko Ko Gyi should never have been arrested, much less prosecuted and imprisoned, for airing critical views about Myanmar's rights abusing military," Deputy Asia Director Phil Robertson said in a statement.

He urged the civilian government to use its overwhelming majority in parliament to revoke laws which "clearly violate the right of free expression".

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Filmmaker Min Htin Ko Ko Gyi is escorted out by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar, Aug 29, 2019. REUTERS

Myanmar jails filmmaker for criticising military

Jonas Parello-Plesner, a former Danish Foreign Ministry official who reported an apparent recruiting attempt by Chinese agents that began over LinkedIn, in Copenhagen, Nov 9, 2018. Intelligence agencies in the United States, Britain, Germany and France are sounding warnings about foreign agents — often Chinese — approaching thousands of users on LinkedIn.

How China uses LinkedIn to recruit spies abroad

FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, United States, April 30, 2019. Reuters

Facebook defeats appeal  claiming it aided attacks

The death of a Dhaka University student from dengue amid an outbreak has spread panic across the campus. Students of Sir Nawab Salimullah Muslim Hall are staying inside mosquito nets even during daytime. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Dengue: Rumour to pour bleach and toilet cleaner

A cyber cafe in Lagos, Nigeria, on April 18, 2019. These cafes are frequented by scammers who refer to themselves as “Yahoo Boys,” a nod to the online chat service Yahoo Messenger where love scams gained traction nearly 20 years ago. Renee Holland sent her Facebook friend thousands of dollars. She became entwined in a global fraud that the social network and the United States military appear helpless to stop. (The New York Times)

The Facebook military scam

Hanif blames 95% divorces on Facebook

FILE -- The Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., April 9, 2018. Facebook said on March 27, 2019, that it would ban white nationalist content from its platforms, a significant policy change that bows to longstanding demands from civil rights groups. (Jason Henry/The New York Times)

Facebook bans white nationalist content

A woman reacts at a make shift memorial outside the Al-Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand March 23, 2019. Reuters

Facebook, YouTube sued over Christchurch footage

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.